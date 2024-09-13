Duleep Trophy: Shreyas Iyar comes out to bat wearing sunglasses, dismissed for duck

India D won the toss and opted to bat, dismissing India A for 290 runs in the first innings. However, in response, Shreyas Iyer and Co. folded for just 183 runs, handing a lead of 107 to India D.

Shreyas Iyer wasted his opportunity to impress the selectors and return to the reckoning for the Indian Test team. The India D captain was dismissed for a duck against India A in the second round match of the Duleep Trophy on Friday (September 13). The middle-order batter came out to bat wearing sunglasses but failed to make his appearance count.

Also read: IND vs BAN Test series: India eyes historic record with win in Chennai clash; know which milestone awaits

India D won the toss and opted to bat, dismissing India A for 290 runs in the first innings. However, in response, Shreyas Iyer and Co. folded for just 183 runs. Devdutt Padikkal was the lone fighter with a classy 92 off 125 deliveries. The second best score for India D came from fast bowler Harshit Rana, who smashed 31 off 29 balls, including four boundaries and two maximums.

Shreyas Iyer came in to bat when India D lost four wickets for just 55 runs, the team desperately needed their skipper to step up and steady the ship. However, the right-handed batsman returned to the pavilion without disturbing the scoreboard after a seven-ball stay. Iyer drove Khaleel Ahmed's full-length deliver to the mid-on but Aquib Khan took a sharp catch helping India A dismiss the IPL winning skipper.

Iyer, who was dropped after the second Test against England earlier this year, saw his central contract not being renewed for showing reluctance to play domestic cricket. Although the 29-year-old captained Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL title this year, he was not called up for the ICC T20 World Cup. The Mumbai batter was recalled in the Indian team for the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Also read: Duleep Trophy: Arshdeep dismisses Riyan Parag after being hit for four 4's, gives fiery send-off (WATCH)

Latest Videos