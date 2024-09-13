Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Duleep Trophy: Shreyas Iyar comes out to bat wearing sunglasses, dismissed for duck

    India D won the toss and opted to bat, dismissing India A for 290 runs in the first innings. However, in response, Shreyas Iyer and Co. folded for just 183 runs, handing a lead of 107 to India D.

    cricket Duleep Trophy: Shreyas Iyar comes out to bat wearing sunglasses, dismissed for duck scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 4:36 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 4:40 PM IST

    Shreyas Iyer wasted his opportunity to impress the selectors and return to the reckoning for the Indian Test team. The India D captain was dismissed for a duck against India A in the second round match of the Duleep Trophy on Friday (September 13). The middle-order batter came out to bat wearing sunglasses but failed to make his appearance count. 

    Also read:  IND vs BAN Test series: India eyes historic record with win in Chennai clash; know which milestone awaits

    India D won the toss and opted to bat, dismissing India A for 290 runs in the first innings. However, in response, Shreyas Iyer and Co. folded for just 183 runs. Devdutt Padikkal was the lone fighter with a classy 92 off 125 deliveries. The second best score for India D came from fast bowler Harshit Rana, who smashed 31 off 29 balls, including four boundaries and two maximums. 

    Shreyas Iyer came in to bat when India D lost four wickets for just 55 runs, the team desperately needed their skipper to step up and steady the ship. However, the right-handed batsman returned to the pavilion without disturbing the scoreboard after a seven-ball stay.  Iyer drove Khaleel Ahmed's full-length deliver to the mid-on but Aquib Khan took a sharp catch helping India A dismiss the IPL winning skipper. 

    Iyer, who was dropped after the second Test against England earlier this year, saw his central contract not being renewed for showing reluctance to play domestic cricket. Although the 29-year-old captained Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL title this year, he was not called up for the ICC T20 World Cup. The Mumbai batter was recalled in the Indian team for the ODI series against Sri Lanka.  

    Also read: Duleep Trophy: Arshdeep dismisses Riyan Parag after being hit for four 4's, gives fiery send-off (WATCH)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs BAN Test series: India eyes historic record with win in Chennai clash; know which milestone awaits scr

    IND vs BAN Test series: India eyes historic record with win in Chennai clash; know which milestone awaits

    cricket Duleep Trophy: Arshdeep Singh dismisses Riyan Parag after being hit for four 4's, gives fiery send-off (WATCH) scr

    Duleep Trophy: Arshdeep dismisses Riyan Parag after being hit for four 4's, gives fiery send-off (WATCH)

    cricket England vs Australia: Aussie pacer Xavier Bartlett injured, Ben Dwarshuis called as cover scr

    England vs Australia: Aussie pacer Xavier Bartlett injured, Ben Dwarshuis called as cover

    cricket Duleep Trophy: Riyan Parag's stunning 6 wins hearts; netizens laud cleanest hit you'll ever see (WATCH) scr

    Duleep Trophy: Riyan Parag's stunning 6 wins hearts; netizens laud cleanest hit you'll ever see (WATCH)

    cricket Khaled Mahmud: Bangladesh Cricket Board director resigns ahead of India tour scr

    Khaled Mahmud: Bangladesh Cricket Board director resigns ahead of India tour

    Recent Stories

    Cost-Effective Crop Protection: How Biostadt Helps Farmers Save Money and Boost Yields

    Cost-Effective Crop Protection: How Biostadt Helps Farmers Save Money and Boost Yields

    Radha Vembu: Know the story of Chennai's richest female billionaire gcw

    Radha Vembu: Know the story of Chennai's richest female billionaire

    Osama bin Laden's 'dead son' Hamza is ALIVE, leading Al-Qaeda's resurgence; fears of another 9/11 grow snt

    Osama bin Laden's 'dead son' Hamza is ALIVE, leading Al-Qaeda's resurgence; fears of another 9/11 grow

    Car Discounts September 2024: Grab great offers on Tata, Maruti, Mahindra, Hyundai, Jeep Compass and more RBA

    Car Discounts September 2024: Grab great offers on Tata, Maruti, Mahindra, Hyundai, Jeep Compass and more

    Ankita Lokhande to Mouni Roy: 6 actresses married to businessmen gcw

    Ankita Lokhande to Mouni Roy: 6 actresses married to businessmen

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon