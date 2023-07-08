Ashes 2023: England struggle as Australia take control on Day 3

The third day of the Ashes Test match between England and Australia proved to be a gripping affair, as both teams battled it out for supremacy. With England struggling to make an impact in their first innings, Australia seized the opportunity to take control.

The third day of the Ashes Test match between England and Australia proved to be an eventful one, as the Australian bowlers dominated the proceedings and England faced an uphill battle to stay in the game. Here is a summary of the day's play:

The day started with high expectations as England looked to build on their overnight score of 102/5. However, their hopes were quickly dashed when Pat Cummins struck early, removing England captain Joe Root on the second ball of the day. Root fell victim to a brilliant delivery that nipped back and took the edge, providing an early breakthrough for the Australians.

England's hopes further dwindled when Jonny Bairstow played a loose shot and nicked one to Steve Smith at second slip off the bowling of Mitchell Starc. Bairstow's dismissal left England reeling at 102/6 and in desperate need of a partnership to stabilise the innings. Ben Stokes, who has been England's standout performer in recent matches, survived an LBW scare and continued his resistance. He was given not out LBW, and an Australian review was used, but the decision went in Stokes' favour as the impact was umpire's call.

Also Read: India vs West Indies 2023: Brian Lara's valuable advice to help West Indies outplay India in Test Series

Stokes, along with Moeen Ali, managed to guide England into three figures in the 30th over, providing a glimmer of hope. However, Cummins struck again in the second hour of play, dismissing Moeen with a well-directed bouncer that surprised the batsman. Just before lunch, Mitchell Starc struck a crucial blow, removing Chris Woakes. Woakes reviewed the caught behind decision, but it proved to be in vain as the decision stood, leaving England struggling at 142/7 by the time lunch was taken.

After the break, Mark Wood provided a brief moment of excitement with an aggressive 8-ball cameo, scoring 24 runs. However, the Australian spearhead, Pat Cummins, dismissed Wood to complete his ninth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He followed it up by removing Stuart Broad, further denting England's hopes.

Despite the setbacks, Stokes fought valiantly and brought up his 29th Test fifty, helping England reach the 200-run mark with a maximum. However, his efforts were cut short by a brilliant delivery from Murphy, who claimed his first wicket of the tour by dismissing Stokes as the last wicket of the innings.

England eventually finished their first innings at 237, falling 26 runs short of Australia's total of 263. The star performer for England was undoubtedly Ben Stokes, who top-scored with 80 runs. However, Pat Cummins was the pick of the Australian bowlers, finishing with impressive figures of 6/91.

When Australia came out to bat, Stuart Broad showed once again why he is a nemesis for David Warner. Broad dismissed Warner for the 17th time in his career during the third over of the innings, giving England an early breakthrough. However, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne steadied the ship for Australia and looked solid until the tea break. Labuschagne was lucky to escape when Bairstow dropped a catch off the bowling of Mark Wood, but his reprieve was short-lived as he was dismissed on the very next ball by Moeen Ali.

Also Read: WATCH: On MS Dhoni's 42nd birthday, fans pour milk on 77-feet cut-out in Andhra Pradesh

Moeen continued to make an impact, claiming the prized wicket of Steve Smith soon after. His wicket marked a significant milestone for Moeen, as he reached 200 Test scalps. Australia reached the tea break at 73/3, with Khawaja contributing with a solid 36, while Travis Head joined him at the crease. The Australians took the lead over 100 runs, building a strong position in the match.

After the break, England managed to dismiss Khawaja for 43, as Woakes picked up his first wicket. Australia brought up their 100 runs in the 39th over, with Head and Shaun Marsh remaining unbeaten.

At stumps, Australia finished the day on 116/4, extending their lead to 142 runs. Head was unbeaten on 18, while Marsh was not out on 17. The second day of the Test match clearly belonged to Australia, as they took control with both bat and ball. England will need a remarkable comeback on day three to get back into the game and challenge the Australian dominance. The stage is set for an intriguing day of cricket as the Ashes battle continues.