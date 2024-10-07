Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'All Teams will come to Pakistan': PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on India's participation in Champions Trophy

    Pakistan are set to host 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, from February 19 to March 9. The matches of the eight-team tournament are scheduled to be played in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

    Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi is confident that the Indian men's cricket team will travel to Pakistan next year for the ICC Champions Trophy. The 2025 edition of the tournament is set to take place in Pakistan, starting from February 19, and the final is on March 9. It's an eight-team competition. Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi are scheduled to host the matches. 

    Talking to the reporters at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Naqvi, who was appointed PCB chief earlier this year, said, "Indian team mujhe puri umeed hai.. abhi tak koi aisi cheej nahi hai jiski wajeh se vo postpone karey ya cancel karey. Toh sari teams aayengi (Team India will come to play the Champions Trophy in Pakistan next year. All teams will come)."

    India hasn't travelled not Pakistan since July 2008. Men in Blue have not confirmed their participation in the marquee event, with a possibility of the tournament being played as a hybrid model and include a venue outside Pakistan for India's matches, like it was done for Asia Cup previously. 

    The PCB, however is reportedly keen to host India's matches in Pakistan. In order to ease the logistical requirements of the Indian team and fans, the cricket board is willing to host India's matches in Lahore, which is close to Amritsar.  

