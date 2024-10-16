Ajay Jadeja surpasses Virat Kohli as India's richest cricketer

Ajay Jadeja, former Indian cricketer, has been declared the heir to the royal throne of Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja was recently declared the heir to the royal throne of Jamnagar in Gujarat. The previous Maharaja of Jamnagar, Shatrusalyasinh Jadeja is the cousin of Daulatsinh, Ajay Jadeja's father.

Jadeja's mother, a native of Alapuzha in Kerala. His father, Daulatsinh, a former Congress MP from Jamnagar, had passed away in 2015. Before India's independence, Navanagar was a prominent princely state in Gujarat. Today, it is known as Jamnagar. With Jadeja becoming the heir, his wealth has become a topic of discussion.

Reports suggest that Jadeja's assets exceed ₹1450 crore. If this figure is accurate, he is wealthier than Virat Kohli, whose net worth is estimated at around ₹1000 crore. This makes Jadeja the richest athlete in India. A former batsman for the Indian cricket team, Jadeja was once known as one of India's most reliable batsmen and a brilliant fielder.

His exceptional fielding earned him accolades. Jadeja hails from a family with a rich cricketing legacy. The Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy are named after his relatives, K.S. Ranjitsinh and K.S. Duleepsinh respectively. Born on February 1, 1971, Jadeja played for India in Test and ODI formats from 1992 to 2000. Having played 15 Tests and 196 ODIs for India, he was banned from cricket for five years by the BCCI in 2000 due to alleged involvement in match-fixing.

