Champions Trophy 2025: Ex-Pakistan players cry foul over hybrid model, say 'unfair' advantage to India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was adamant in its refusal to send India to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 due to security concerns,  prompting the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift India's matches to a neutral venue, with Dubai being chosen as the host city for all of Men in Blue's fixtures. 

Champions Trophy 2025: Ex-Pakistan players cry foul over hybrid model, say 'unfair' advantage to India hrd
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 3:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 3:03 PM IST

Former Pakistan cricketers expressed their disappointment over the Champions Trophy 2025 taking place in hybrid model, with India playing all their matches in Dubai. 

Pakistan has the official hosting rights for the Champions Trophy 2025, which is slated to take place from 19th February to 9th March. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was adamant in its refusal to send India to Pakistan for the 50-over tournament due to security concerns, prompting the International Cricket Council to shift India's matches to a neutral venue, with Dubai being chosen as the host city for all of Men in Blue's fixtures. 

The deadlock was broken after several rounds of meetings and extensive negotiations between ICC, PCB, and BCCI. The agreement came after Pakistan's demand for hybrid model for the 2026 T20 World Cup was agreed by India, the host of the tournament. 

Also read: With eye on Champions Trophy 2025, injured Bumrah likely to be rested for majority of England home series

However, former Pakistan players are unhappy with the hybrid model, stating it is unfair for other participating teams by giving advantage to India. 

"India is the only team that knows where it will play the semi-finals and the final, while the other teams will only know that once the group stage is completed," Former Pakistan pacer Salim Altaf told Dawn. 

Ex-Pakistan Test skipper Intikhab Alam said that India will have an advantage over other participating teams as the Men in Blue will play in similar conditions at the same venue throughout the marquee event. He also expressed surprised over other cricket boards not raising objections to hybrid model.  

"Like other teams, India will not go from venue to venue," Alam told Dawn. 

"It will avoid the logistics of travel besides getting similar kinds of pitches and cricketing environment at one venue. It is not fair on the other teams. It’s surprising for me that the other cricket boards did not raise any objection," he added. 

Also read: AUS vs IND, 5th Test: 'Kidhar ja nahi raha hu' - Rohit Sharma breaks silence amid retirement rumours (WATCH)

India are clubbed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. The Men in Blue will begin their quest for Champions Trophy triumph against Bangladesh on February 23 at Dubai International Stadium. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Yuvraj Singh believes NZ whitewash a bigger blow than BGT loss, defends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli snt

Yuvraj Singh believes NZ whitewash a bigger blow than BGT loss, defends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

'Pleased Bumrah didn't bowl on Day 3': Khawaja, Head admit after reclaiming BGT in Sydney vkp

'Pleased Bumrah didn't bowl on Day 3': Khawaja, Head admit after reclaiming BGT in Sydney

With eye on Champions Trophy 2025, injured Bumrah likely to be rested for majority of England home series snt

With eye on Champions Trophy 2025, injured Bumrah likely to be rested for majority of England home series

"Reset": AB de Villiers advises Virat Kohli amid dip in form, urges him to avoid on-field battles dmn

"Reset": AB de Villiers advises Virat Kohli amid dip in form, urges him to avoid on-field battles (WATCH)

Superstar culture Bharat ko nahi chahiye Irfan Pathan blasts Virat Kohli after Australia reclaim BGT watch snt

'Superstar culture Bharat ko nahi chahiye': Irfan Pathan blasts Virat Kohli after Australia reclaim BGT| WATCH

Recent Stories

Vietnam's 'Snitch law': Earn upto $200 for reporting traffic violations; Should India follow? vkp

Vietnam's 'Snitch law': Earn upto $200 for reporting traffic violations; Should India follow?

Lohri 2025: 8 pink salwar suit designs to try this festival ATG

Lohri 2025: 8 pink salwar suit designs to try this festival

EXPOSED How CIA drugged, tortured Americans in secret mind control program MKUltra over 60 years ago snt

EXPOSED! How CIA drugged, tortured Americans in secret mind control program MKUltra over 60 years ago

Who is Anita Anand? Education, career, family, her Indian connection AJR

Who is Anita Anand? Education, career, family, her Indian connection

Makar Sankranti 2025: 5 desserts you must make this harvest festival ATG

Makar Sankranti 2025: 5 desserts you must make this harvest festival

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon