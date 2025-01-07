Champions Trophy 2025: Ex-Pakistan players cry foul over hybrid model, say 'unfair' advantage to India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was adamant in its refusal to send India to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 due to security concerns, prompting the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift India's matches to a neutral venue, with Dubai being chosen as the host city for all of Men in Blue's fixtures.

Pakistan has the official hosting rights for the Champions Trophy 2025, which is slated to take place from 19th February to 9th March. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was adamant in its refusal to send India to Pakistan for the 50-over tournament due to security concerns, prompting the International Cricket Council to shift India's matches to a neutral venue, with Dubai being chosen as the host city for all of Men in Blue's fixtures.

The deadlock was broken after several rounds of meetings and extensive negotiations between ICC, PCB, and BCCI. The agreement came after Pakistan's demand for hybrid model for the 2026 T20 World Cup was agreed by India, the host of the tournament.

However, former Pakistan players are unhappy with the hybrid model, stating it is unfair for other participating teams by giving advantage to India.

"India is the only team that knows where it will play the semi-finals and the final, while the other teams will only know that once the group stage is completed," Former Pakistan pacer Salim Altaf told Dawn.

Ex-Pakistan Test skipper Intikhab Alam said that India will have an advantage over other participating teams as the Men in Blue will play in similar conditions at the same venue throughout the marquee event. He also expressed surprised over other cricket boards not raising objections to hybrid model.

"Like other teams, India will not go from venue to venue," Alam told Dawn.

"It will avoid the logistics of travel besides getting similar kinds of pitches and cricketing environment at one venue. It is not fair on the other teams. It’s surprising for me that the other cricket boards did not raise any objection," he added.

India are clubbed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. The Men in Blue will begin their quest for Champions Trophy triumph against Bangladesh on February 23 at Dubai International Stadium.

