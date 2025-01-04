AUS vs IND, 5th Test: 'Kidhar ja nahi raha hu' - Rohit Sharma breaks silence amid retirement rumours (WATCH)

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma revealed on Saturday that he voluntarily stepped down from the playing XI for the fifth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Sydney due to a prolonged slump in form.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma revealed on Saturday that he voluntarily stepped down from the playing XI for the fifth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Sydney due to a prolonged slump in form. Speaking to the official broadcaster Star Sports during the Lunch break on day two, Rohit explained that his decision was made in the best interest of the team as India trailed 1-2 in the crucial series.

“The chat I had was very simple,” Rohit told Jatin Sapru and Irfan Pathan. “I told the coach and the selectors that I am not scoring runs, and we need players who are delivering in this important match. They backed me on this decision. It was sensible and necessary for the team.”

Rohit’s struggles were evident throughout the series, as he managed only 31 runs in five innings. With growing calls for his exclusion, the skipper admitted that the thought of stepping aside had been on his mind since the conclusion of the Melbourne Test.

“I took this decision in Sydney, but it had been playing on my mind. You have to accept it when you are not performing despite your best efforts,” he said.

Rohit, who missed the Perth Test to be with his family following the birth of his child, returned for the Pink-ball Test in Adelaide but couldn’t find his rhythm. Reflecting on India’s performance in the series, he praised the contributions of young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, whose 200-run partnership in the first Test set the tone for a memorable win.

Dismissing speculation about his retirement, Rohit clarified that his decision to step aside was solely due to his current form and not indicative of an impending exit from the sport.

“I do not get ahead of myself. I do not think of things five months down the line. I see what needs to be done in the immediate future. This is not a retirement decision. I do not intend to leave the sport. I am just out because I am out of form. You do not know what happens in the future. I might start scoring, I might not. But I have a belief that I can come back. That being said, I have to be realistic as well,” Rohit said.

Rohit also addressed media reports of a rift within the Indian dressing room, dismissing them as baseless.

“All our boys are made of steel. We cannot control external noise, and the team remains united and focused on the game,” he added.

When asked about potential candidates for the future Test captaincy, aside from Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit stated that it was too early to name anyone, as many players are still young.

“I want them to learn the importance of the game. I know they should be given responsibility but let them earn it. Let them play some hard-fought cricket for the next few years," he further said.

At the end, Jatin Sapru thanked Rohit Sharma for his honesty and expressed gratitude for his leadership to which Rohit Sharma declared: "Arey bhai main kidhar ja nahi raha hoon (I am not going anywhere)"

Latest Videos