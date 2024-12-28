AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates half-century in 'Pushpa' style (WATCH)

India's Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates half-century in "Pushpa" style during 4th Test against Australia in Melbourne, as India trails Australia's 474-run total but avoids follow-on.

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates half-century in 'Pushpa' style dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 28, 2024, 9:27 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 28, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

Melbourne: India's Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrated in unique style during his half-century in the ongoing fourth Test against Australia in Melbourne, mimicking Allu Arjun’s "Pushpa" style. This celebration came after Reddy reached 50 runs, with the star continuing to bat strongly at 85 not out. Washington Sundar, with him at the crease, has made 39 runs. At the time of writing, India has scored 325/7, still trailing Australia's first-innings total of 474, but managed to avoid the follow-on.

Also Read: AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli gives fiery 'death stare' to booing fans after MCG dismissal (WATCH)

Australia's Scott Boland was the most successful bowler, taking three wickets, while Pat Cummins claimed two. India lost two wickets today—Rishabh Pant (28) and Ravindra Jadeja (17). Pant’s dismissal was the result of an attempt to scoop a delivery from Boland, which he failed to execute properly. Jadeja was trapped in front by Nathan Lyon's ball.

Following their dismissals, Nitish and Sundar added a valuable 104-run partnership. Nitish also completed his first-ever half-century in this series, including one six and four fours, before his "Pushpa" style celebration.

India's innings had a rocky start after Australia posted 474 runs. Rohit Sharma fell early for just three runs, followed by KL Rahul’s dismissal for 24, courtesy of Cummins' bowling. However, Virat Kohli (36) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (102) steadied the ship, adding 102 runs for the third wicket. Jaiswal's run out, however, proved to be a turning point. 

Soon after, Kohli was dismissed as well, caught behind off a Boland delivery. Axar Patel, who had come in as a nightwatchman, was dismissed for a duck after facing just 13 balls, also to Boland.

Earlier, Australia had posted a huge total, thanks to Steven Smith’s brilliant century (140), his second of the series and the 34th of his career. Marnus Labuschagne (72), Sam Conners (60), and Usman Khawaja (57) also contributed with valuable half-centuries. For India, Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets, and Ravindra Jadeja claimed three in the Australian innings.

Also Read: AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Is it time for Rohit Sharma to retire? Skipper's poor form ignites debate

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Australia in command on Day 2 after Jaiswal run-out sparks batting collapse dmn

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Australia in command on Day 2 after Jaiswal run-out sparks batting collapse

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli gives fiery 'death stare' to booing fans after MCG dismissal (WATCH) vkp

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli gives fiery 'death stare' to booing fans after MCG dismissal (WATCH)

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Should Rohit Sharma retire? Skipper's continued poor form fuels debate snt

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Is it time for Rohit Sharma to retire? Skipper's poor form ignites debate

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli fined 20% match fee, handed 1 demerit point for Sam Konstas incident snt

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli fined 20% match fee, handed 1 demerit point for Sam Konstas incident

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: MCG sets record with 87,242 fans on Day 1, highest attendance in 5 years snt

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: MCG sets record with 87,242 fans on Day 1, highest attendance in 5 years

Recent Stories

Ration Card-System Changes from January 1, 2025: Know new rules and benefits RBA

Ration Card-System Changes from January 1, 2025: Know new rules and benefits

PHOTOS Keerthy Suresh Office Outfits: 7 Stylish Workwear Looks RBA

(PHOTOS) Keerthy Suresh office outfits: 7 stylish workwear looks

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra's 'flavour' comment gets highlighted during Weekend Ka Vaar, Kashish Kapoor, Salman Khan get into argument RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra's 'flavour' comment gets highlighted during Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar (WATCH)

Three Malayalis dead, 19 injured in car-bus collision in Tamil Nadu's Theni dmn

Three Malayalis dead, 19 injured in car-bus collision in Tamil Nadu's Theni

Border 2 to No Entry 2-Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming movies in 2025 RBA

Border 2 to No Entry 2-Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming movies list in 2025

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon