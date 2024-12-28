AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates half-century in 'Pushpa' style (WATCH)

Melbourne: India's Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrated in unique style during his half-century in the ongoing fourth Test against Australia in Melbourne, mimicking Allu Arjun’s "Pushpa" style. This celebration came after Reddy reached 50 runs, with the star continuing to bat strongly at 85 not out. Washington Sundar, with him at the crease, has made 39 runs. At the time of writing, India has scored 325/7, still trailing Australia's first-innings total of 474, but managed to avoid the follow-on.

Also Read: AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli gives fiery 'death stare' to booing fans after MCG dismissal (WATCH)

Australia's Scott Boland was the most successful bowler, taking three wickets, while Pat Cummins claimed two. India lost two wickets today—Rishabh Pant (28) and Ravindra Jadeja (17). Pant’s dismissal was the result of an attempt to scoop a delivery from Boland, which he failed to execute properly. Jadeja was trapped in front by Nathan Lyon's ball.

Following their dismissals, Nitish and Sundar added a valuable 104-run partnership. Nitish also completed his first-ever half-century in this series, including one six and four fours, before his "Pushpa" style celebration.

India's innings had a rocky start after Australia posted 474 runs. Rohit Sharma fell early for just three runs, followed by KL Rahul’s dismissal for 24, courtesy of Cummins' bowling. However, Virat Kohli (36) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (102) steadied the ship, adding 102 runs for the third wicket. Jaiswal's run out, however, proved to be a turning point.

Soon after, Kohli was dismissed as well, caught behind off a Boland delivery. Axar Patel, who had come in as a nightwatchman, was dismissed for a duck after facing just 13 balls, also to Boland.

Earlier, Australia had posted a huge total, thanks to Steven Smith’s brilliant century (140), his second of the series and the 34th of his career. Marnus Labuschagne (72), Sam Conners (60), and Usman Khawaja (57) also contributed with valuable half-centuries. For India, Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets, and Ravindra Jadeja claimed three in the Australian innings.

Also Read: AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Is it time for Rohit Sharma to retire? Skipper's poor form ignites debate

Latest Videos