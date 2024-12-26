AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: MCG pays tribute to Shane Warne with 'Test cap 350' honour; WATCH viral video

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) stood still at 3:50 PM on Thursday during the Australia vs India 4th Test clash, as fans observed a poignant tribute to the legendary Shane Warne.

Warne’s legacy as one of Australia’s greatest cricketers was immortalized with this tribute, as the MCG displayed a touching tribute, reinforcing the enduring impact the 'King of Spin' had on the game. The atmosphere was electric, and as the cameras captured the emotional moments, it was clear that Warne’s spirit continues to inspire the current generation of players.

Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, particularly for his unmatched mastery of leg-spin bowling. Over his illustrious career, Warne claimed 708 wickets in Test cricket, making him the second-highest wicket-taker in the format, behind only Muttiah Muralitharan. His 145 wickets in One Day Internationals (ODIs) further cemented his legacy. Warne’s career spanned 15 years, from 1992 to 2007, during which he became famous for his remarkable ability to turn the ball sharply and deceive batsmen with his cunning variations. He is perhaps best remembered for his iconic delivery in the 1993 Ashes series, the "Ball of the Century," which dismissed Mike Gatting.

Warne was a key figure in Australia’s dominance in world cricket during the late 1990s and early 2000s, helping his team win the 1999 Cricket World Cup and numerous Ashes series. His untimely passing in 2022 left a void in the world of cricket, but his legacy continues to inspire cricketers and fans alike, ensuring that his name will forever be synonymous with the spirit of the game.

WATCH: MCG honours Shane Warne

In the midst of this tribute, the focus shifted to the action on the field where Australia had an eventful start to their innings on Day 1 of the Fourth Test against India. The host nation, after losing the toss, found themselves at 176 for 2 at tea, with debutant Sam Konstas leading the charge.

Konstas, playing in front of a near-sell-out crowd, displayed remarkable composure on his Test debut. The 19-year-old made an audacious start to his career, smashing a blistering 60 runs off 65 balls. His aggressive innings included two sixes off India’s premier bowler, Jasprit Bumrah — the first sixes Bumrah has conceded in his opening spell in a Test since 2021. Konstas’ fearless approach was a breath of fresh air, as he reverse-lapped Bumrah for a maximum and followed it up with a powerful shot over mid-on.

Konstas was not shy of a confrontation either, getting involved in a brief exchange with Indian star Virat Kohli after a shoulder brush between the two, adding further spice to an already thrilling contest. Despite a brief verbal duel, Konstas maintained his composure, leading his team to a strong position alongside veteran Usman Khawaja, who contributed a steady 57 off 121 balls.

The young debutant's aggressive play allowed Khawaja to find some much-needed form, although he will be frustrated at his dismissal after an ill-timed pull-shot off Bumrah. Konstas’ fearless batting put Australia ahead in a match that has been filled with drama both on and off the field.

While the Indian bowlers, led by Bumrah (1/50), did their best to fight back, it was clear that the day belonged to the hosts. The introduction of Ravindra Jadeja (1/33) provided a brief respite as he trapped Konstas in front with an arm ball to end the debutant’s thrilling innings.

By tea, Australia’s score stood at 176 for 2, with Marnus Labuschagne (44*) and Steve Smith (10*) at the crease. The Australian innings had been built on quick runs, and the scoreboard reflected the aggressive approach they had adopted early in the match.

