CRICKET

Ashes 2023: From Kohli to Ashwin - Ben Stokes' Lord's effort applauded

Image credits: Getty

Australia survive Stokes' onslaught

A splendid 155 from England captain Ben Stokes went in vain as the hosts suffered a 43-run win against Australia at Lord's.

Image credits: Getty

Australia take 2-0 series lead

Australia have a hand on retaining the Ashes after securing an extraordinary victory at Lord's.

Image credits: Getty

Ben Stokes threatened another great escape

Stokes slammed his 13th Test century with 3 consecutive 6s; became 1st batter to smash 3 consecutive 6s in Test cricket twice.

Image credits: Getty

Flashbacks of Headingley 2019

Ben Stokes threatened to repeat heroics of 2019 series where he scored 135 not out to help England chase down the target of 359.

Image credits: Getty

'Just incredible'

Despite losing Lord's Test, England skipper Ben Stokes' lion-hearted effort won hearts of cricketers and fans.

Image credits: Getty

'Most competitive bloke I've played against'

Virat Kohli applauded Ben Stokes' knock; said, "Innings of the highest quality but Australia is too good at the moment."

Image credits: Getty

Man of Match Smith lauds Stokes

Australia's Steve Smith said, "Ben Stokes is an unbelievable player, a freak with the things he can pull off."

Image credits: Getty

R Ashwin applauds England skipper

"May eventually turn out to be an innings in a losing cause, but Ben Stokes and his stomach for a fight is unreal."

Image credits: Getty

Wasim Jaffer lauds Ben Stokes

"That was something else! Take a bow Ben Stokes. Almost pulled off a miracle again!"

Image credits: Getty

Will England's superhero shine in Leeds?

With Australia leading Ashes 2023 2-0, all eyes will be on Ben Stokes and Co. when the two sides face each other in 3rd Test starting July 6.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One