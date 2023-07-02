Ashes 2023: From Kohli to Ashwin - Ben Stokes' Lord's effort applauded

CRICKET
A splendid 155 from England captain Ben Stokes went in vain as the hosts suffered a 43-run win against Australia at Lord's.
Australia have a hand on retaining the Ashes after securing an extraordinary victory at Lord's.
Stokes slammed his 13th Test century with 3 consecutive 6s; became 1st batter to smash 3 consecutive 6s in Test cricket twice.
Ben Stokes threatened to repeat heroics of 2019 series where he scored 135 not out to help England chase down the target of 359.
Despite losing Lord's Test, England skipper Ben Stokes' lion-hearted effort won hearts of cricketers and fans.
Virat Kohli applauded Ben Stokes' knock; said, "Innings of the highest quality but Australia is too good at the moment."
Australia's Steve Smith said, "Ben Stokes is an unbelievable player, a freak with the things he can pull off."
"May eventually turn out to be an innings in a losing cause, but Ben Stokes and his stomach for a fight is unreal."
"That was something else! Take a bow Ben Stokes. Almost pulled off a miracle again!"
With Australia leading Ashes 2023 2-0, all eyes will be on Ben Stokes and Co. when the two sides face each other in 3rd Test starting July 6.