Ashes 2023: Fairytale ending for Stuart Broad as England beat Australia at the Oval; WATCH dream moment

The ultimate Ashes warrior, Stuart Broad, who announced his retirement from cricket this weekend, received a fairytale ending to his illustrious career as England beat Australia by 49 runs in the fifth Ashes 2023 Test match at The Oval on Monday to level the series 2-2. Australia, chasing 384 to win, collapsed from 264-3 to 334 all out, with England's retiring paceman Stuart Broad taking the final wicket.

Broad, who has to his name 153 Ashes wicket, conjured one last burst of magic, signing off from his professional career with the last two Australian wickets of Alex Carey and Todd Murphy to hand over Ben Stokes and Co. a thumping victory in the iconic series.

Despite England's win at The Oval, the World Test Champions Australia retain the Ashes urn.

Brief scores: England 283 (Brook 85, Starc 4-82) and 395 (Root 91, Bairstow 78, Crawley 73, Starc 4-100, Murphy 4-110) beat Australia 295 (Smith 71) and 334 (Khawaja 72, Warner 60, Smith 54, Woakes 4-50) by 49 runs

Australia's batting line was completely destroyed by England's Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes at The Oval, resulting in a spectacular collapse that saw them drop to 294-8 at the end of the last session. The players were forced to leave the pitch due to rain for approximately two hours before returning on 238-3 with Australia, who as the holders had already retained the Ashes at a 2-1 lead.

The visitors still needed 146 more runs to complete their intimidating 384 win target.

Steve Smith was 40 not out when England captain Ben Stokes dropped him at leg gully shortly before the break, and left-hander Travis Head was 31 not out.

The pair had extended their fourth-wicket stand to 95 when off-spinner Moeen, in what could be his last Test appearance, turned a ball out of the rough.

Head, on 43, tried to drive, with Joe Root holding a routine catch at first slip.

Australia suffered a significant blow when Steve Smith, having completed a fifty in 89 balls, fell for 54. He edged an excellent full-length delivery from paceman Chris Woakes to Zak Crawley at second slip.

The collapse continued as Mitchell Marsh was brilliantly caught by diving wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, giving Moeen Ali another wicket, and Australia's score fell to 274-6.

Woakes and Crawley combined again to dismiss Mitchell Starc for a duck, and Australian captain Pat Cummins was caught by Ben Stokes off Moeen for nine.

Earlier, Woakes had an impressive burst, removing Australia openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja in just seven balls on an overcast morning with a freshened pitch due to rain.

Mark Wood then got the crucial wicket of Marnus Labuschagne, caught in the slips for 13, leaving Australia at 169-3.

Stuart Broad, who announced his retirement after the match, took up the attack, aiming to dismiss Warner for the 18th time in Tests. However, it was Woakes who made the breakthrough, getting Warner out for 60 as the ball nipped off the seam and took the outside edge, resulting in a simple catch for Bairstow.

Khawaja, the leading run-scorer in the series, followed soon after, being LBW to Woakes for 72.

Wood then dismissed Labuschagne with an 86 mph delivery that angled in and swung away, with Crawley holding a fine low catch at second slip.

Stokes gave Steve Smith a reprieve on the stroke of lunch after he gloved Moeen. Stokes caught the ball one-handed above his head at leg gully, but as he brought his arm down, he accidentally dropped the ball.