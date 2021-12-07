  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2021: Anderson ruled out of Gabba test; Woakes likely replacement

    The England team management has clarified that Anderson is fit to play and that he is not carrying an injury.

    Ashes 2021: Anderson ruled out of Gabba test; Woakes likely replacement
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Brisbane QLD, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 9:18 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    England suffered a major setback ahead of the first Ashes Test match with pace bowler James Anderson being ruled out of the match. The first of the five test matches is due to begin at The Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday. According to media reports, Anderson has been ruled out due to a calf strain. 

    The England team management has clarified that Anderson is fit to play and that he is not carrying an injury. They also said that the team did not want to take the risk of him playing after what happened in Edgbaston in 2019. To recall, the same calf injury had wrecked Anderson's 2019 Ashes campaign when the 39-year-old was forced to withdraw from the series after bowling just four overs in the first Test.

    The team management further said that Anderson bowled in the nets in full capacity for almost an hour and that he would do the same today. The pacer will be travelling with the team, and working with the coaches at The Gabba. According to media reports, Anderson could be replaced by Chris Woakes alongside Mark Wood in England's playing XI for the first Test.

    As the news of Anderson's absence from the first Test emerged, social media users were quick to point out the pacer's terrible record at The Gabba; in the four-Test matches that Anderson has played at the venue, he averages a miserable 75. Besides, experts believe that the England team management wants him to be at 100 per cent ahead of the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (December 16 to December 20).

    Ashes 2021 Full Schedule

    1st Test 
    The Gabba, Brisbane 
    December 8 to December 12

    2nd Test 
    Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 
    December 16 to December 20

    3rd Test 
    Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
    December 26 to December 30

    4th Test 
    Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 
    January 5 to January 9, 2022

    5th Test 
    Venue relocated from Perth
    January 14 to January 18

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 9:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: New tour schedule announced; Paarl, Cape Town to host ODIs-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: New tour schedule announced; Paarl, Cape Town to host ODIs

    IND vs NZ 2021 Mumbai Test Irfan Pathan lauds Virat Kohli as the best Test captain India has ever had

    IND vs NZ 2021, Mumbai Test: Irfan Pathan lauds Virat Kohli as the best Test captain India has ever had

    Ashes 2021-22 England's 2019 Headingley hero Ben Stokes to play Brisbane Test Gabba Australia Here's what skipper Joe Root said

    Ashes 2021-22: England's 2019 Headingley hero Ben Stokes to play Brisbane Test? Here's what Joe Root said

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Here's how social media celebrated Virat Kohli and Co's series win-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Here's how social media celebrated Virat Kohli and Co's series win

    india vs new zealand Former blackcaps coach Mike Hesson urges Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson to bite the bullet on elbow surgery

    Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson urges Kane Williamson to 'bite the bullet' on elbow surgery

    Recent Stories

    Omicron India might witness third wave of coronavirus by February suggests IIT Kanpur scientist gcw

    Amid Omicron scare, India might witness third wave of coronavirus by February, suggests IIT Kanpur scientist

    Did Tristan Thompson cheat on Khloe Kardashian again? Reports say NBA player welcomes third baby RCB

    Did Tristan Thompson cheat on Khloe Kardashian again? Reports say NBA player welcomes third baby

    Madhya Pradesh Right wing mob attacks school over religious conversion case filed gcw

    Madhya Pradesh: Right-wing mob attacks school over 'religious conversion', case filed

    Grammy Awards 2022: Did 'God's Plan' singer Drake decide to withdraw his two nominations? Here's the report RCB

    Grammy Awards 2022: Did 'God's Plan' singer Drake decide to withdraw his two nominations? Here's the report

    Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Tadap: Movie makes a solid opening weekend at Rs 13.52 crores SCJ

    Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Tadap: Movie makes a solid opening weekend at Rs 13.52 crores

    Recent Videos

    former united states president donald trump social media firm truth social raises 1 billion dollars

    Donald Trump’s social media firm TRUTH Social raises $1 billion

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic doesn't want team to get complacent-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic doesn't want team to get complacent

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon