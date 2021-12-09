  • Facebook
    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Travis Head's century stamps Aussie domination on Day 2

    Australia possesses a lead of 196 in the opening 2021-22 Ashes Test against England in Gabba, Brisbane. On Day 2, Travis Head's century put Australia on top despite being slightly shaky.

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Gabba Test report: Travis Head's century stamps Aussie domination on Day 2-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Brisbane QLD, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 2:46 PM IST
    Host Australia finished Day 2 of the opening Test of Ashes 2021-22 against England on top at The Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday. In comparison, the Aussies possess a lead of 196 in the first innings. Travis Head's (112*) third Test century helped stabilise things for them. Also, David Warner (94) played a pivotal role. Here's how the day transpired.

    The post-tea session of Day 1 was washed out due to persistent rains after England was bundled out for 147. Australia began its innings on Day 2, while it lost Marcus Harris (3) early to pacer Ollie Robinson, with just ten runs on the board. However, Warner and Marnus Labuschagne (74) put on a laudable 156-run partnership for the second wicket to ensure a stable platform for Australia.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test - David Warner falls for 94 as Australia nearly leads by 100

    As Labuschagne scored his 11th Test half-century, he was dismissed by spinner Jack Leach, while at 189, Steven Smith (12) fell to pacer Mark Wood. Although Warner was dropped at 48 by Rory Burns off Robinson, the pacer made him fall six runs short of his century, at 195. He also cleaned up Cameron Green (0) at the same score.

    "

    Nevertheless, Head continued with his sublime gameplay, as Alex Carey (12) fell to pacer Chris Woakes 41 runs later. In the meantime, Head brought up his half-century and continued his onslaught as he eventually scored his ton, the third-fastest in Ashes (85 balls). While spinner Joe Root dismissed Pat Cummins (12) at 306, Head and Mitchell Starc (10*) batted out until the end of the day's play to ensure a 196-run lead for the host.

    ALSO WATCH: Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test - Ben Stokes in no-ball drama as third umpire fails to call on 3 instances

    England, on the other hand, has utilised six bowlers so far. Robinson is the one to have attained the most success, scalping three prized wickets. Also, Woakes and Wood have been the most economical of all.
    Brief scores: England 147 (Buttler- 39; Cummins- 5/38) vs Australia 343/7 (Warner-94; Head- 112*; Robinson- 3/48) by 196 runs.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 2:46 PM IST
