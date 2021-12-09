  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Ben Stokes in no-ball drama as third umpire fails to call on 3 instances (WATCH)

    The Ashes 2021-22 is already starting to get intense and controversial, as Ben Stokes has been involved in a no-ball debate, with the third umpire failing to call it on three occasions.

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Gabba Test: Ben Stokes in no-ball drama as third umpire fails to call on 3 instances (WATCH)-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Brisbane QLD, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 9:09 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    So far, it is turning out to be a one-sided battle in the opening Test of the 2021-22 Ashes between Australia and England at The Gabba in Brisbane. On Day 2 on Thursday, there was a drama involved regarding Ben Stokes and his no-balls. He was denied the wicket of David Warner off a no-ball, while the third umpire was slammed for being irregular.

    After Warner survived his wicket while batting on 17, it was revealed by the host broadcaster, Channel 7, that Stokes had overstepped in his previous three deliveries as well but wasn't called by the third umpire. The channel also confirmed that the technology used to check front-foot no-balls was broken right from the beginning of the match. As a result, only the wicket-taking deliveries are being studied for no-balls by the third umpire.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test - Pat Cummins' fifer headlines Day 1 with plenty to talk about

    Also, Stokes apparently knew that he had overstepped, as he immediately aborted his celebration following Warner's non-dismissal. The technology was first introduced in 2019 and has been mandated in Test cricket since last year. "The third umpire shall review television replays of the bowler's front foot landing and, if he/she is satisfied that any of these three conditions have not been met, he/she shall immediately advise the bowler's end umpire who shall in turn immediately call and signal No-ball," noted the playing conditions for the ICC World Test Championship.

    The technology was brought in following severe criticisms of the on-field umpires missing out on front-foot no-balls on several instances. While Stokes was denied the wicket of Brad Haddin similarly during the 2013-14 Ashes, the 2018 England's tour of Sri Lanka saw 12 no-balls being missed by the umpires. Also, during the 2019-20 Pakistan's tour of Australia, Channel 7 calculated 21 missed no-balls by the on-field umpires.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 9:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CDS General Bipin Rawat passes away: From Sachin Tendulkar to PT Usha - Indian sports fraternity mourns his demise-ayh

    CDS General Bipin Rawat passes away: From Tendulkar to PT Usha - Indian sports fraternity mourns his demise

    Big Bash League, BBL 2021-22: SpiderMan makes appearance during Renegades-Strikers game, scares off official (WATCH)-ayh

    BBL 2021-22: SpiderMan makes appearance during Renegades-Strikers game, scares off official (WATCH)

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Gabba Test report: Pat Cummins joins elite list with 5-for on Test captaincy debut, ENG rattled for 147-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Pat Cummins joins elite list with 5-for on Test captaincy debut

    Australiva vs England Ashes 2021-22 Gabba Brisbane Mitchell Starc Rory Burns wicket 85-year series first sparks carnage Shane Warne trolled

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Mitchell Starc's 85-year series first stunner sparks social media carnage

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, statistical preview: Here's how the numbers and stats game plays out-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Here's how the numbers game plays out

    Recent Stories

    Petrol Diesel price today, December 9: Crude oil rates up, fuel rates remain unchanged

    Petrol, Diesel price today, December 9: Crude oil rates up, fuel rates remain unchanged

    WHO says Omicron might alter trajectory of pandemic urges govt to speed up vaccination gcw

    WHO says Omicron might alter trajectory of pandemic, urges govt to speed up vaccination

    Is Ranbir Kapoor why Alia Bhatt skipped Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding? Read the real reason RCB

    Is Ranbir Kapoor why Alia Bhatt skipped Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding? Read the real reason

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's demise tributes pour in from around the world

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's demise: 'Goodbye, friend; Farewell, commander'

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Here's the TIME when Bride will say 'I DO' RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Here's the TIME when Bride will say 'I DO'

    Recent Videos

    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India's most senior General who died in service-dnm

    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India’s most senior General who died in service

    Video Icon
    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: FC Goa's Juan Ferrando on win vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "I'm still thinking of the last three games, how we improve from it" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - SC East Bengal's Jose Manuel Diaz on loss against FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - Jose Manuel Diaz

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4

    Video Icon