Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Ben Stokes in no-ball drama as third umpire fails to call on 3 instances (WATCH)

The Ashes 2021-22 is already starting to get intense and controversial, as Ben Stokes has been involved in a no-ball debate, with the third umpire failing to call it on three occasions.

So far, it is turning out to be a one-sided battle in the opening Test of the 2021-22 Ashes between Australia and England at The Gabba in Brisbane. On Day 2 on Thursday, there was a drama involved regarding Ben Stokes and his no-balls. He was denied the wicket of David Warner off a no-ball, while the third umpire was slammed for being irregular.

After Warner survived his wicket while batting on 17, it was revealed by the host broadcaster, Channel 7, that Stokes had overstepped in his previous three deliveries as well but wasn't called by the third umpire. The channel also confirmed that the technology used to check front-foot no-balls was broken right from the beginning of the match. As a result, only the wicket-taking deliveries are being studied for no-balls by the third umpire.

Also, Stokes apparently knew that he had overstepped, as he immediately aborted his celebration following Warner's non-dismissal. The technology was first introduced in 2019 and has been mandated in Test cricket since last year. "The third umpire shall review television replays of the bowler's front foot landing and, if he/she is satisfied that any of these three conditions have not been met, he/she shall immediately advise the bowler's end umpire who shall in turn immediately call and signal No-ball," noted the playing conditions for the ICC World Test Championship.

The technology was brought in following severe criticisms of the on-field umpires missing out on front-foot no-balls on several instances. While Stokes was denied the wicket of Brad Haddin similarly during the 2013-14 Ashes, the 2018 England's tour of Sri Lanka saw 12 no-balls being missed by the umpires. Also, during the 2019-20 Pakistan's tour of Australia, Channel 7 calculated 21 missed no-balls by the on-field umpires.