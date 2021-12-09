Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: David Warner falls for 94 as Australia nearly leads by 100

Day 2 of the first Ashes 2021-22 Test in Brisbane has gone in Australia's favour. However, David Warner fell short of his century by just six runs, while Australia nearly has a 100-run first-innings lead.

It has been a steady Day 2 for Australia in the opening Test of the 2021-22 Ashes against England at The Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday. While Australia nearly has a 100-run lead in the first innings, it was headlined by opener David Warner. However, he fell short of his 15th Test century by six runs.

Despite batting flawlessly, he was dismissed by pacer Ollie Robinson. A slower off-cutter delivery saw Warner going for the bog one and mistiming it, only to be caught comfortably by Ben Stokes at mid-off. Nevertheless, it was his 31st Test 50. He also scored his sixth 50-plus score at the venue, equalling Bill Lawry for the second most at the ground in the format by an opener, with Mark Taylor leading the list with eight. Notably, Warner was dropped on 48 by Rory Burns in the slips off the same man. ALSO WATCH: Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test - Ben Stokes in no-ball drama as third umpire fails to call on 3 instances

It has been a rocky ride for Warner of late. He has mainly been poor, leading to him losing his captaincy and playing spot with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. He was also released by his franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, thus entering the auction pool.