Ashes 2021-22: Here's how the numbers game plays out

Australia and England will be involved in the most fantastic Test cricket clash, as the 2021-22 Ashes gets underway in Brisbane from Wednesday. Check out the numbers between the two to date.

The only cricketing contest that one can recall is the Ashes when it comes to Australia and England. The historic 2021-22 series starts Wednesday with the opening Test at The Gabba in Brisbane. Besides some quality cricket, records are set to tumble again, as we present the numbers and stats between the two to date.

Team stats

Highest total: Australia - 729/6 dec (Lord's, 1930); England - 903/7 dec (The Oval, 1938)

Highest aggregate: Australia - 1,753 (Adelaide, 1921); England - 1,723 (Leeds, 1948)

Biggest win (by innings): Australia - innings & 332 runs (Brisbane, 1946); England - innings & 579 runs (The Oval, 1938)

Biggest win (by runs): Australia - 562 runs (The Oval, 1934); England - 675 runs (Brisbane, 1928)

Biggest win (by wickets): Australia - 10 wickets (6 instances), England - 10 wickets (3 instances)

Batting stats

Most runs: Australia - Don Bradman (5,028); England - Jack Hobbs (3,636)

Top score: Australia - Bradman (334); England - Leonard Hutton (364)

Best average: Australia - Bradman (89.78); England - Eddie Paynter (84.42)

Most centuries: Australia - Bradman (19); England - Hobbs (12)

Most 50-plus: Australia - Bradman (31); England - Hobbs (27)

Most runs in a series: Australia - Bradman (974); England - Wally Hammond (905)

Best partnership: Australia - Bill Ponsford-Border (451); England - Hutton-Maurice Leyland (382)

Bowling stats

Most wickets: Australia - Shane Warne (195), England - Ian Botham (128)

Best bowling (innings): Australia - Arthur Mailey (9/121), England - Jim Laker (10/53)

Best bowling (match): Australia - Bob Massie (16/137); England - Laker (19/90)

Top average: Australia - JJ Ferris (14.25); England - George Lohmann (13.01)

Top economy: Australia - Arthur Richardson (1.72); England - William Attewell (1.31)

Top economy (innings): Australia - Warwick Armstrong (0.50); England - Laker and Derek Underwood (0.44)

Most five-fors: Australia - Terry Alderman, Clarrie Grimmett & Charlie Turner (11), England - Sydney Barnes (12)

Most ten-fors (match): Australia - Warne (4); England - Tom Richardson (4)

Most wickets (series): Australia - Terry Alderman (42); England - Laker (46)

Wicketkeeping stats

Most dismissals: Australia - Ian Healey (135); England - Alan Knott (101)

Most dismissals (innings): Australia - Rod Marsh & Healey (6); England - Jack Russell, Alec Stewart & Chris Read (6)

Most dismissals (match): Australia - Gil Langley, Adam Gilchrist, Marsh & Healey (0); England - Stewart (8)

Most dismissals (series): Australia - Haddin (29); England - Alan Knott (24)

Fielding stats

Most catches: Australia - Alan Border (51); England - Botham (54)

Most catches (match): Australia - Greg Chappell (7); England - Frank Woolley (6)

Most catches (series): Australia - Jack Gregory (15); England - Hammond, Len Braund, Botham, Tony Greig (12)

Individual stats

Most games: Australia - Syd Gregory (52); England - Colin Cowdrey (43)

Most games (captain): Australia - Border (28); England - Archie MacLaren (22)