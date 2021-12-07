Ashes 2021-22: Australia look to reclaim the Urn from England in a high-voltage series

The 2021-22 Ashes gets underway from Wednesday, with the opening Test in Brisbane. Here, we present the preview of the series and what we can expect.

The ultimate Test cricket is here, as Australia and England clash in the Ashes 2021-22 Test series, starting with the opening Test at The Gabba in Brisbane from Thursday. It is expected to be an enthralling series, while there are no clear favourites. With hardcore cricketing action in store, we present the series preview and here's what we can expect.

Squad composition

As for Australia, its squad is heavily balanced with batters and bowlers. In batting, the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are the ones who would be vital to play a role. On the other hand, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon are expected to rule with the ball.

Meanwhile, England is heavy on its batting, as it seems determined to pile runs and exploit Australia's unstable batting line-up. Skipper Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler would head the batting department. As for the bowling, Stokes, seamer James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach would be looking to give a tough time to the Aussie batters.

Strengths and weaknesses

For Australia, its strength happens to be its all-rounder and bowling department. With five options in each department, Australia can look to field a formidable playing XI. However, the host might need to be somewhat careful with a lack of specialised batters.

On the other hand, England's strength will be in both departments. While it possesses batters more than the bowlers, the collection of specialised bowlers is a positive. However, it lacks enough all-rounders. Thus, the onus would be upon the players in each department, and they need to fire in all cylinders to rattle a balanced Aussies line-up.

Players to watch out for

Warner: The opener has been not in the best of forms of late. Coming off a poor Indian Premier League (IPL) stint, it did well to bounce back in the ICC World T20, won by his side. It would be interesting to see if he continues to improve in the longest format.

Labuschagne: The all-rounder has made a name for himself with the bat ever since his debut and keeps getting better with each passing Test. He would be playing a highly focal role for the Aussies and is the pillar to support the Aussie batting line-up.

Joe Root: The English skipper remains one of the best batters in the world. Coming off a fine home series, he would be looking to carry the suitable form in Australia. He desperately needs to hold the fort despite England having a dependable batting order.

Ben Stokes: The English all-rounder is making a comeback after a prolonged break for mental health. Fresh into the series, he will likely fire in all cylinders in every department. However, it will not be so easy for him, as the Aussie bowlers will target him with every possible weapon in their arsenal.

Squads:

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson and Mitchell Swepson

England: Rory Burns (wk), Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Craig Overton, Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Bess and Zak Crawley