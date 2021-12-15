  • Facebook
    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): England desperate to bounce back, looks to exploit Australia's injury woes

    Australia and England clash in the second Test of the Ashes 2021-22 in Adelaide from Thursday. While Australia leads 1-0, England would be desperate to bounce back. Here's the match preview.

    Ayush Gupta
    Adelaide SA, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 10:00 PM IST
    After a relatively one-sided encounter in the opening 2021-22 Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane last week, Australia won and claimed a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series against England. Meanwhile, things will now be moving to the second Test at the Adelaide Oval from Thursday in a day-night affair. With the visitor desperate to bounce back, it would look to exploit the host's injuries, while here, we present the match preview.

    Current form
    Australia is coming off a commendable nine-wicket win in the first Test within four days. Its previous Test series was last year at home against India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, losing 1-2. Similarly, England lost its previous Test series, at home, to New Zealand 0-1. Also, it continues to trail 1-2 in the incomplete home Test series against India.

    Team strength & weaknesses, and players to watch out
    Australia has a proportional team that is slightly heavy in the bowling as well as the all-rounder department. However, it lacks enough all-rounders that could pose problems. David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon are looking to impact.

    For England, it is its batting that is formidable. Also, it possesses sufficient technical bowlers who could make things inquiring for the Aussies. Regardless, it lacks in the all-rounder department. Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach could nail it for the visitor.

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    England has no actual injury concern, including Stokes, who has clarified that his knee is fine. As for Australia, Warner and Josh Hazlewood are the ones nursing injuries. While Warner has broken ribs, Hazlewood has been ruled due to side strain. The two sides have faced off in 352 Testscasions, with Australia having a lead of 147-110, while in Australia, in 181 Tests, it leads 96-57. In Adelaide, the Aussies lead 18-9 in 32 Tests, while the only day-night Test between the two saw the host triumph.

    "

    Weather and pitch report
    The Adelaide weather will be sunny, with expected temperatures between 26-36 degrees. The pitch is expected to assist the batters on the first three days of the Test. However, it would gradually get slow in the final two days, opening the cracks, thus bringing the spinners into effect.

    Probable XI
    AUS (confirmed):     Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Jhye Richardson.
    ENG: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes/Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson and Jack Leach.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Warner (vc), Root, Head, Malan - Warner is expected to give a strong start, with Root firing at number three, while Head and Malan would consolidate in the middle-order. Warner rise in form makes him the deputy captain.
    Wicketkeepers: Buttler, Carey - Buttler can be good, along with Carey would be decent in the middle, as the latter was in the last game.
    All-rounders: Labuchagne - The all-rounder is sure to nail it with the bat as an opener.
    Bowlers: Starc, Lyon, Cummins (c), Anderson - Lyon is sure to be effective with his spins on the Adelaide track, while the remaining trio would nail it with their pace and seam. Cummins effectiveness makes him the skipper.

    Match details
    Date and day:     December 16-20, 2021 (Thursday-Monday)
    Venue: Adelaide Oval
    Time: 9.30 AM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Sony SIX (also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Sony LIV

