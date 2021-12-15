Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Warner to play despite bruised ribs, Jhye Richardson replaces Josh Hazlewood

David Warner has a bruised rib. However, he would still feature in the second 2021-22 Ashes Test in Adelaide from Thursday. Meanwhile, Jhye Richardson will be replacing Josh Hazlewood.

Australia might be on top after winning the opening Test of the Ashes 2021-22 against England at the Gabba in Brisbane last week. Things now move to the Adelaide Oval for the second Test from Thursday in a day-night affair. Meanwhile, The host has a couple of injury concerns, namely David Warner and Josh Hazlewood.

Warner had suffered a blow to his rubs on Day 2 of the opening Test off a short-pitched delivery from pacer Ben Stokes. Consequently, he did not take the field in the second innings of England. Although X-Ray scans have revealed that he has suffered a mild fracture in his ribs, the Australian fitness management team has cleared him to take the field in Adelaide.

On Tuesday, he did not look comfortable during the practice session, facing just throwdowns rather than the bowlers. Also, pacer Pat Cummins has suggested that while painkiller injection was an option, it cannot be done before the match. However, he is confident that Warner can field in the slips.

"If Davey didn't feel like he could be as good as normal, he wouldn't be playing. Don't think he'll bat any different to how he normally would. He batted yesterday with a bit of discomfort, knowing Davey he's not going to miss this one. He'll be fine when the adrenalin kicks. It's not like a broken bone that is going to get worse," said Cummins to reporters, reports ESPNCricinfo.

On the other hand, Hazlewood has been nursing a side injury he suffered during the Gabba Test. As Richardson replaces him, he too has battled injuries since making his Test debut in 2019. Initially, he had suffered should problems, as he underwent a couple of operations. Nevertheless, Cummins is pleased on Richardson, having battled his way back following a decent outing for Western Australia.