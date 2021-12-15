  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Warner to play despite bruised ribs, Jhye Richardson replaces Josh Hazlewood

    First Published Dec 15, 2021, 12:20 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    David Warner has a bruised rib. However, he would still feature in the second 2021-22 Ashes Test in Adelaide from Thursday. Meanwhile, Jhye Richardson will be replacing Josh Hazlewood.

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Adelaide Test (Day/Night): David Warner to play despite bruised ribs, Jhye Richardson replaces Josh Hazlewood-ayh

    Australia might be on top after winning the opening Test of the Ashes 2021-22 against England at the Gabba in Brisbane last week. Things now move to the Adelaide Oval for the second Test from Thursday in a day-night affair. Meanwhile, The host has a couple of injury concerns, namely David Warner and Josh Hazlewood.

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Adelaide Test (Day/Night): David Warner to play despite bruised ribs, Jhye Richardson replaces Josh Hazlewood-ayh

    Warner had suffered a blow to his rubs on Day 2 of the opening Test off a short-pitched delivery from pacer Ben Stokes. Consequently, he did not take the field in the second innings of England. Although X-Ray scans have revealed that he has suffered a mild fracture in his ribs, the Australian fitness management team has cleared him to take the field in Adelaide.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test - Ben Stokes brushes aside injury fears with display of fitness in nets

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Adelaide Test (Day/Night): David Warner to play despite bruised ribs, Jhye Richardson replaces Josh Hazlewood-ayh

    On Tuesday, he did not look comfortable during the practice session, facing just throwdowns rather than the bowlers. Also, pacer Pat Cummins has suggested that while painkiller injection was an option, it cannot be done before the match. However, he is confident that Warner can field in the slips.

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Adelaide Test (Day/Night): David Warner to play despite bruised ribs, Jhye Richardson replaces Josh Hazlewood-ayh

    "If Davey didn't feel like he could be as good as normal, he wouldn't be playing. Don't think he'll bat any different to how he normally would. He batted yesterday with a bit of discomfort, knowing Davey he's not going to miss this one. He'll be fine when the adrenalin kicks. It's not like a broken bone that is going to get worse," said Cummins to reporters, reports ESPNCricinfo.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test - Josh Hazlewood to miss out with side strain; Broad, Anderson likely to start

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Adelaide Test (Day/Night): David Warner to play despite bruised ribs, Jhye Richardson replaces Josh Hazlewood-ayh

    On the other hand, Hazlewood has been nursing a side injury he suffered during the Gabba Test. As Richardson replaces him, he too has battled injuries since making his Test debut in 2019. Initially, he had suffered should problems, as he underwent a couple of operations. Nevertheless, Cummins is pleased on Richardson, having battled his way back following a decent outing for Western Australia.

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Adelaide Test (Day/Night): David Warner to play despite bruised ribs, Jhye Richardson replaces Josh Hazlewood-ayh

    "He's really skilled, can swing the ball both ways and can nip the ball. He's a bit faster than you think. Can be around that 140kph mark. In Shield cricket, he's bowled 20 overs for 20 runs sometimes. Josh is a big void to fill, but we are really confident Jhye will step straight in," concluded Cummins.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Amid speculations of rift with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to address media; here's all-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Amid speculations of rift with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to address media; here's all

    ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Who is Nivethan Radhakrishnan Indian-origin ambidextrous spinner in Australia's squad

    U-19 World Cup 2022: Who is Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Indian-origin ambidextrous spinner in Australia's squad?

    83 movie: How Madan Lal avenged Viv Richards during World Cup victory? Kapil Dev reveals (WATCH)-ayh

    83 movie: How Madan Lal avenged Viv Richards during World Cup victory? Kapil Dev reveals (WATCH)

    IND vs SA 2021-22 Mohammad Azharuddin sniffs rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Mohammad Azharuddin sniffs 'rift' between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: All about Priyank Panchal, Rohit Sharma's 'surprise' last-minute replacement for Tests-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: All about Priyank Panchal, Rohit Sharma's 'surprise' last-minute replacement for Tests

    Recent Stories

    Ranveer Singh plants a kiss on wife Deepika Padukone's cheeks [VIDEO] scj

    Ranveer Singh plants a kiss on wife Deepika Padukone's cheeks [VIDEO]

    Spider Man No Way Home: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and more, attend the premiere drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and more, attend the premiere

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 17: Manchester City drubs Leeds United 7-0; check out the records scripted-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 17: Manchester City drubs Leeds United 7-0; check out the records scripted

    Trouble mounting for ex-AIADMK minister P Thangamani as DVAC raids his residence, office; searches 60 places-dnm

    Trouble mounting for ex-AIADMK minister P Thangamani as DVAC raids his residence, office; searches 60 places

    Coronavirus India clocks 6,984 new COVID cases, recovery rate highest at 98.38%-dnm

    Coronavirus: India clocks 6,984 new COVID cases, recovery rate highest at 98.38%

    Recent Videos

    Viral Video Chinese meet Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Viral Video: Chinese Army meets Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC Owen Coyle after OFC drub-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC’s Owen Coyle after OFC drub

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai ahead of CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai

    Video Icon
    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Video Icon