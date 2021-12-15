Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): James Anderson replaces Mark Wood, Jack Leach retains his place

The second 2021-22 Ashes Test will be vital to England. Being played in Adelaide in a day-night affair, James Anderson will replace Mark Wood. Meanwhile, Jack Leach retains his spot.

On Thursday, the second Test of the Ashes 2021-22 between Australia and England will be played at the Adelaide Oval in a day-night affair. With England trailing 0-1, it would be desperate to bounce back to winning ways. Meanwhile, England has changed its playing XI, bringing back seamer James Anderson, replacing pacer Mark Wood.

Wood had a decent performance during the opening Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, bowling at a speed of 150 km/h. However, the England management has revealed that Wood has been rested instead of being dropped, reports ESPNCricinfo. On the other hand, Anderson had opted out of the Gabba Test to stay fit for Adelaide and exploit the seam with the pink ball in the day-night Adelaide Test.

"I had success with it last time here, but it is quite temperamental still. It's not a given it will swing round corners. We know it's generally a good pitch here. If the sun's out, it won't do a great deal, but there might be times during the game - twilight or when it's dark - that it might do a little bit more. Take advantage of those times when it does do a bit," Anderson told the reporters.