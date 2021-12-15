  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): James Anderson replaces Mark Wood, Jack Leach retains his place

    First Published Dec 15, 2021, 3:02 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The second 2021-22 Ashes Test will be vital to England. Being played in Adelaide in a day-night affair, James Anderson will replace Mark Wood. Meanwhile, Jack Leach retains his spot.

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Adelaide Test (D/N): James Anderson replaces Mark Wood, Jack Leach retains his place-ayh

    On Thursday, the second Test of the Ashes 2021-22 between Australia and England will be played at the Adelaide Oval in a day-night affair. With England trailing 0-1, it would be desperate to bounce back to winning ways. Meanwhile, England has changed its playing XI, bringing back seamer James Anderson, replacing pacer Mark Wood.

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Adelaide Test (D/N): James Anderson replaces Mark Wood, Jack Leach retains his place-ayh

    Wood had a decent performance during the opening Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, bowling at a speed of 150 km/h. However, the England management has revealed that Wood has been rested instead of being dropped, reports ESPNCricinfo. On the other hand, Anderson had opted out of the Gabba Test to stay fit for Adelaide and exploit the seam with the pink ball in the day-night Adelaide Test.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test - Warner to play despite bruised ribs, Jhye Richardson replaces Josh Hazlewood

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Adelaide Test (D/N): James Anderson replaces Mark Wood, Jack Leach retains his place-ayh

    "I had success with it last time here, but it is quite temperamental still. It's not a given it will swing round corners. We know it's generally a good pitch here. If the sun's out, it won't do a great deal, but there might be times during the game - twilight or when it's dark - that it might do a little bit more. Take advantage of those times when it does do a bit," Anderson told the reporters.

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Adelaide Test (D/N): James Anderson replaces Mark Wood, Jack Leach retains his place-ayh

    On the other hand, Leach's retention comes as a surprise despite being hammered in Brisbane. However, considering that the Adelaide track is a bit slow to assist spinners, his retention is valid. Nonetheless, the final call will be taken on Thursday, with pacer Stuart Broad also in contention to replace him.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    All is not well between BCCI and Virat Kohli 5 shocking remarks by India's Test captain ahead of SA tour

    All is not well between BCCI and Virat Kohli? 5 shocking remarks by India's Test captain ahead of SA tour

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Amid speculations of rift with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to address media; here's all-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Amid speculations of rift with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to address media; here's all

    ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Who is Nivethan Radhakrishnan Indian-origin ambidextrous spinner in Australia's squad

    U-19 World Cup 2022: Who is Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Indian-origin ambidextrous spinner in Australia's squad?

    83 movie: How Madan Lal avenged Viv Richards during World Cup victory? Kapil Dev reveals (WATCH)-ayh

    83 movie: How Madan Lal avenged Viv Richards during World Cup victory? Kapil Dev reveals (WATCH)

    IND vs SA 2021-22 Mohammad Azharuddin sniffs rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Mohammad Azharuddin sniffs 'rift' between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

    Recent Stories

    All is not well between BCCI and Virat Kohli 5 shocking remarks by India's Test captain ahead of SA tour

    All is not well between BCCI and Virat Kohli? 5 shocking remarks by India's Test captain ahead of SA tour

    Salman Khan's 10-year-old nephew Yohan tested Covid-19 positive drb

    Salman Khan's 10-year-old nephew Yohan tested Covid-19 positive

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Bombay High Court allows bail condition modification; no oppose from NCB drb

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Bombay High Court allows bail condition modification; no oppose from NCB

    UP Election 2022: BJP massive show-of-strength as 12 CMs visit Ayodhya, offer prayers to Lord Ram-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP’s massive show-of-strength as 12 CMs visit Ayodhya, offer prayers to Lord Ram

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli denies rift with Rohit Sharma, adds he's committed to Indian cricket-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli denies rift with Rohit Sharma, adds he's committed to Indian cricket

    Recent Videos

    Viral Video Chinese meet Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Viral Video: Chinese Army meets Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC Owen Coyle after OFC drub-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC’s Owen Coyle after OFC drub

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai ahead of CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai

    Video Icon
    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Video Icon