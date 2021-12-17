  • Facebook
    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Marnus Labuschagne scores 6th Test century to keep Australia on top on Day 2

    Marnus Labuschagne scored his sixth Test century on Day 2 of the second Ashes 2021-22 Test in Adelaide on Friday. He was dismissed for 103 by Ollie Robinson, while Australia dominates Day 2.

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test: Marnus Labuschagne scores 6th Test century to keep Australia on top on Day 2
    Team Newsable
    Adelaide SA, First Published Dec 17, 2021, 10:47 AM IST
    It was an exceptional batting performance by top-order Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne. He slammed his sixth Test century to keep Australia on top on Day 2 of the second 2021-22 Ashes day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. As a result, Australia stays on top of its game and the innings, with England struggling.

    Pacer Ollie Robinson eventually dismissed Labuschagne after a series of lucks that allowed him to continue en-route to his sixth Test ton. While he was dropped twice by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler on Day 1, he also survived a caught-behind after scoring his century, as Robinson had overstepped, leading to a no-ball.

    Match summary
    Winning the toss and batting first, Australia was off to a jittery start, losing Marcus Harris (3) early to pacer Stuart Broad. However, David Warner (95) and Labuschagne steadied the innings, contributing to a 172-run stand for the second wicket before the former fell five short of his ton to pacer Ben Stokes. Nevertheless, Steven Smith and Travis Head have taken charge, for now.
    Brief scores: Australia 253/3 (Warner- 95, Labuschagne- 103; Robinson- 1/36) vs England

