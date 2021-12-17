  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): Steven Smith falls short of 28th Test century, netizens left heartbroken

    Australia stays on top on Day 2 of the second 2021-22 Ashes Test in Adelaide on Friday. However, Steven Smith has missed out on his 28th Test century. Consequently, netizens are heartbroken.

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test (D/N): Steven Smith falls short of 28th Test century, netizens left heartbroken-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Adelaide SA, First Published Dec 17, 2021, 2:53 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    For the second Ashes 2021-22 Test, Steven Smith, the Australian skipper, has been left shattered. On Friday, Day 2 at the Adelaide Oval, he missed out on his 28th Test century. Falling short by seven runs, he was dismissed by veteran English seamer James Anderson. Consequently, the netizens were left heartbroken.

    Smith has been in a decent form in this series so far. While he looked in good touch, scoring runs flawlessly and freely; it was the pitched up good-length delivery that saw him trapped leg-before while attempting a front-foot defence. Smith tried his luck with the review, but it favoured the umpire on impact as he took the sad walk back to the pavilion.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Marnus Labuschagne scores 6th Test century to keep Australia on top on Day 2

    He became the second Aussie batter in this innings to be dismissed on nervous 90s. Earlier, on Day 1 (Thursday), opener David Warner had fallen short of his century by just five runs. Stuart Broad caught him at point off pacer Ben Stokes. However, Warner's dismissal more or less looked like a sudden dismissal rather than a tense one.

    Match summary
    Winning the toss and batting first, Australia was off to a jittery start, losing Marcus Harris (3) early to pacer Stuart Broad. However, David Warner (95) and Labuschagne steadied the innings, contributing to a 172-run stand for the second wicket before the former fell five short of his ton to pacer Ben Stokes. Then, Smith and Alexz Carey (51) provided some fightback, while following their dismissal, the Aussie tail-ender seems to be struggling.
    Brief scores: Australia 406/7 (Warner- 95, Labuschagne- 103, Smith- 93; Anderson- 2/55) vs England

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2021, 2:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sachin Tendulkar to take up role in Indian cricket BCCI President Sourav Ganguly drops BIG hint

    Sachin Tendulkar to take up role in Indian cricket? BCCI President Sourav Ganguly drops BIG hint

    IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Team India lands in South Africa, prepares for quarantine (Pictures and video)-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Amidst Virat Kohli-BCCI conflict, Team India lands in South Africa (WATCH)

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test: Marnus Labuschagne scores 6th Test century to keep Australia on top on Day 2-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Marnus Labuschagne scores 6th Test century to keep Australia on top on Day 2

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG Adelaide Test: Stunning Jos Buttler to nervy David Warner - The talking points from Day 1-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Stunning Jos Buttler to nervy David Warner - The talking points from Day 1

    Virat Kohli vs BCCI President Sourav Ganguly breaks silence says Board will deal with it

    Virat Kohli vs BCCI: Sourav Ganguly breaks silence, says Board will deal with it appropriately

    Recent Stories

    MG Motor India to launch over 1000 NFTs for first time sale to begin from December 28 gcw

    MG Motor India to launch over 1,000 NFTs for first time, sale to begin from December 28

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi hails Varanasi growth, says development in Kashi is a roadmap for many other cities in India-dnm

    PM Modi hails Varanasi's growth, says development in Kashi is a roadmap for many other cities in India

    Shooter Konica Layak suicide: Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra startled, offers help with mental wellness-ayh

    Shooter Konica Layak suicide: Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra startled, offers help with mental wellness

    Punjabi 'BAHU' Katrina Kaif impressed Vicky Kaushal's family by cooking THIS sweet dish RCB

    Punjabi 'BAHU' Katrina Kaif impressed Vicky Kaushal's family by cooking THIS sweet dish

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan took Rs 5 lakh a month from sugar mogul to run his house gcw

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan took Rs 5 lakh a month from sugar mogul to run his house?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don't have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don’t have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3

    Video Icon
    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Video Icon
    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases Study

    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases: Study

    Video Icon