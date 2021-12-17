Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): Steven Smith falls short of 28th Test century, netizens left heartbroken

Australia stays on top on Day 2 of the second 2021-22 Ashes Test in Adelaide on Friday. However, Steven Smith has missed out on his 28th Test century. Consequently, netizens are heartbroken.

For the second Ashes 2021-22 Test, Steven Smith, the Australian skipper, has been left shattered. On Friday, Day 2 at the Adelaide Oval, he missed out on his 28th Test century. Falling short by seven runs, he was dismissed by veteran English seamer James Anderson. Consequently, the netizens were left heartbroken.

Smith has been in a decent form in this series so far. While he looked in good touch, scoring runs flawlessly and freely; it was the pitched up good-length delivery that saw him trapped leg-before while attempting a front-foot defence. Smith tried his luck with the review, but it favoured the umpire on impact as he took the sad walk back to the pavilion.

ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Marnus Labuschagne scores 6th Test century to keep Australia on top on Day 2

He became the second Aussie batter in this innings to be dismissed on nervous 90s. Earlier, on Day 1 (Thursday), opener David Warner had fallen short of his century by just five runs. Stuart Broad caught him at point off pacer Ben Stokes. However, Warner's dismissal more or less looked like a sudden dismissal rather than a tense one.

Match summary

Winning the toss and batting first, Australia was off to a jittery start, losing Marcus Harris (3) early to pacer Stuart Broad. However, David Warner (95) and Labuschagne steadied the innings, contributing to a 172-run stand for the second wicket before the former fell five short of his ton to pacer Ben Stokes. Then, Smith and Alexz Carey (51) provided some fightback, while following their dismissal, the Aussie tail-ender seems to be struggling.

Brief scores: Australia 406/7 (Warner- 95, Labuschagne- 103, Smith- 93; Anderson- 2/55) vs England