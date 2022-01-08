  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mayank Agarwal, Ajaz Patel among nominees for ICC Player of the Month December 2021

    First Published Jan 8, 2022, 5:48 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The December 2021's ICC Player of the Month nominations are out. Mayank Agarwal happens to be among the nominees. Check out the other two.

    Mayank Agarwal, Ajaz Patel among nominees for ICC Player of the Month December 2021-ayh

    ©Getty

    The ICC Player of the Month nominations for the month of December 2021 are out. As for the men's category, the three nominees happen to be Indian opener Mayank Agarwal, along with New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel and Australian seamer Mitchell Starc. Let us analyse their performance last month that led to their nomination.

    Mayank Agarwal, Ajaz Patel among nominees for ICC Player of the Month December 2021-ayh

    ©Getty

    Mayank Agarwal
    During the home Test series against New Zealand, opener Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul missed out. Mayank stepped up to the occasion and slammed a century. In the two Tests, he scored 276 runs at an average of 69.00, including a couple of half-centuries. During the final Test in Mumbai, he was the Man of the Match, as the Indians defeated the Kiwis to win the series 1-0. He also was involved in a decent 117-run stand with Rahul during the Boxing Day Test in Centurion against South Africa, as India won it.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test - Khawaja's successive centuries shatter records; the talking points from Day 4

    Mayank Agarwal, Ajaz Patel among nominees for ICC Player of the Month December 2021-ayh

    ©Getty

    Ajaz Patel
    Ajaz created history during the Test series in India. In the Mumbai Test, he claimed a ten-for in an innings, thus becoming only the third bowler in the format after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble to do so. In total, he claimed 14 wickets but was overshadowed by the underperformance of the Kiwi batters. It happened to be his only Test in the month.

    Mayank Agarwal, Ajaz Patel among nominees for ICC Player of the Month December 2021-ayh

    ©Getty

    Micthell Starc
    Starc has been impressive for Australia in the ongoing Ashes Test series against England. Australia already has an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-Test series, while he claimed 14 wickets in the three Tests last month at 19.64 to get the job done. He also contributed effectively with the bat, scoring 117 at 58.50. As a result, Australia has retained the prestigious Ashes urn.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Usman Khawaja's successive centuries shatter records; the talking points from Day 4-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Khawaja's successive centuries shatter records; the talking points from Day 4

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Back-to-back centuries from Usman Khawaja puts Australia in command on Day 4; England needs 388-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Back-to-back centuries from Khawaja puts Australia in command; England needs 388

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Jonny Bairstow's determination to Ben Stokes' fan staredown - The talking points from Day 3-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Bairstow's determination to Stokes' fan staredown - The talking points from Day 3

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Jonny Bairstow's century keeps England in the hunt against Australia; here's how netizens reacted-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Jonny Bairstow's century keeps England in the hunt; here's how netizens reacted

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Dean Elgar's determination headlines Day 4; here are the talking points-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Dean Elgar's determination headlines Day 4; here are the talking points

    Recent Stories

    New COVID protocols to virtual campaigning Here are 5 key announcements made by Election commission gcw

    New COVID protocols to virtual campaigning: Here are 5 key announcements made by EC

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 election commission criminal record leaders parties

    How criminal netas and parties that give them tickets will be exposed this election

    Karan Johar is all praises for Minnal Murali actor Tomino Thomas here is what he said drb

    Karan Johar is all praises for Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas; here’s what he said

    Manipur Election 2022: EC to conduct polls in two phases, Details here - ADT

    Manipur Election 2022: EC to conduct polls in two phases, Details here

    Punjab Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held on February 14-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held on February 14

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic ahead of Fc Goa tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC (Game 53): I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon