WPL 2025: RCB captain Smriti Mandhana's salary: Know about big record

Sports
Indian women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana has been a successful captain for RCB in the WPL. Last year, she led RCB to the trophy
Smriti Mandhana, the captain who brought RCB its only trophy. She achieved this feat in the second WPL season
Smriti Mandhana will once again lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL 2025. Her goal is to win the trophy
For the 2025 WPL season, Royal Challengers Bangalore retained Smriti Mandhana for ₹3.40 crore. She was originally acquired in the 2023 auction
Smriti Mandhana is the most expensive player in WPL history. This achievement is due to her outstanding performance
WPL 2025 will begin on February 14th. RCB's first match is against Gujarat Giants
RCB will play 4 matches at their home ground. The first match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium will be against Mumbai Indians on February 21st
