  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    3rd dose of Pfizer vaccine can reduce mortality due to Delta variant by 90%, reveals study

    The study, published on Thursday in The New England Journal of Medicine, examined data from patients 50 years of age or older who had received two doses of Pfizer vaccine at least five months prior.

    third dose of Pfizer vaccine can reduce mortality due to Delta variant by 90 pc reveals study gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Israel, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 5:04 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    According to a trial done in Israel, the third dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can reduce mortality due to the Delta version of the SARS-CoV-2 virus by 90%. The study, published on Thursday in The New England Journal of Medicine, examined data from patients 50 years of age or older who had received two doses of Pfizer vaccine at least five months prior. The mortality due to COVID-19 among people who got the booster throughout the research period (booster group) was compared to those who did not get the booster (non-booster group).

    According to the researchers, which included those from Clalit Health Services and the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel, a total of 843,208 individuals satisfied the qualifying requirements, with 758,118 (90%) receiving the booster over the 54-day trial period.

    COVID-19 caused death in 65 individuals in the booster group (0.16 per 100,000 people per day) and 137 participants in the non-booster group (2.98 per 100,000 persons per day). According to the research, participants who had a booster at least five months following the second dosage of Pfizer had a 90% reduced death rate due to COVID-19 than those who did not get a booster.

    Also Read | Omicron in India: ICMR study suggests Covishield booster dose to fight against emerging variants

    According to the researchers, mortality from COVID-19 occurred in 60 of 470,808 individuals in the booster group and 123 of 35,208 participants in the non-booster group among people 65 years of age or older. COVID-19 caused mortality in 5 of 287,310 booster group participants and 14 of 49,882 non-booster group participants under the age of 65, according to the study.

    According to the study, female participants died from COVID-19 in 54 of 400,300 booster group participants and 13 of 47,972 non-booster group participants. The development of the Delta version of SARS-CoV-2 and the Pfizer vaccine's decreasing efficiency over time resulted in a rise of COVID-19 infections among populations that had been vaccinated early.
    The Israeli Ministry of Health has approved the use of a third dose of Pfizer vaccine on July 30, 2021, to combat this recurrence.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2021, 5:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indias South Africa tour: Virat Kohli and co await clarity from BCCI amid Omicron threat-ayh

    India's South Africa tour: Virat Kohli and co await clarity from BCCI amid Omicron threat

    Grave concern WHO warns of rising pace of COVID transmission in Europe-dnm

    'Grave concern': WHO warns of rising pace of COVID transmission in Europe

    In our hands, COVID pandemic will end when the world chooses to end it: WHO chief Dr Tedros-dnm

    ‘In our hands, COVID pandemic will end when the world chooses to end it’: WHO chief Dr Tedros

    Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids-dnm

    Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids

    COVID-19 virus evolving to get better at becoming airborne: Study-dnm

    COVID-19 virus evolving to get better at becoming airborne: Study

    Recent Stories

    Nation salutes bravehearts: Gen Bipin Rawat cremated with full military honours, accorded 17-gun salute-dnm

    Nation salutes bravehearts: Gen Bipin Rawat cremated with full military honours, accorded 17-gun salute

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Gabba Test: Mitchell Starc's poor form, lack of technology among talking points on Day 3-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Mitchell Starc's poor form, lack of technology among talking points on Day 3

    Sameer Wankhede, his wife move Bombay court to restrict defamatory social media posts-dnm

    Sameer Wankhede, his wife move Bombay court to restrict defamatory social media posts

    Ranbir Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone Ranveer and more to attend Mukesh Ambani grandson 1st birthday RCB

    Ranbir, Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer and more to attend Mukesh Ambani’s grandson’s 1st birthday?

    PUBG Battegrounds is going free-to-play in January 2022 Details inside gcw

    PUBG: Battegrounds is going free-to-play in January 2022; Details inside

    Recent Videos

    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham on Mumbai City's win over Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    Video Icon
    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath-ycb

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath

    Video Icon