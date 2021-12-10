3rd dose of Pfizer vaccine can reduce mortality due to Delta variant by 90%, reveals study

The study, published on Thursday in The New England Journal of Medicine, examined data from patients 50 years of age or older who had received two doses of Pfizer vaccine at least five months prior.

According to a trial done in Israel, the third dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can reduce mortality due to the Delta version of the SARS-CoV-2 virus by 90%. The study, published on Thursday in The New England Journal of Medicine, examined data from patients 50 years of age or older who had received two doses of Pfizer vaccine at least five months prior. The mortality due to COVID-19 among people who got the booster throughout the research period (booster group) was compared to those who did not get the booster (non-booster group).

According to the researchers, which included those from Clalit Health Services and the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel, a total of 843,208 individuals satisfied the qualifying requirements, with 758,118 (90%) receiving the booster over the 54-day trial period.

COVID-19 caused death in 65 individuals in the booster group (0.16 per 100,000 people per day) and 137 participants in the non-booster group (2.98 per 100,000 persons per day). According to the research, participants who had a booster at least five months following the second dosage of Pfizer had a 90% reduced death rate due to COVID-19 than those who did not get a booster.

According to the researchers, mortality from COVID-19 occurred in 60 of 470,808 individuals in the booster group and 123 of 35,208 participants in the non-booster group among people 65 years of age or older. COVID-19 caused mortality in 5 of 287,310 booster group participants and 14 of 49,882 non-booster group participants under the age of 65, according to the study.

According to the study, female participants died from COVID-19 in 54 of 400,300 booster group participants and 13 of 47,972 non-booster group participants. The development of the Delta version of SARS-CoV-2 and the Pfizer vaccine's decreasing efficiency over time resulted in a rise of COVID-19 infections among populations that had been vaccinated early.

The Israeli Ministry of Health has approved the use of a third dose of Pfizer vaccine on July 30, 2021, to combat this recurrence.