Ivermectin fails to reduce risk of hospitalisation for COVID-19

The antiparasitic medicine Ivermectin did not lower the chance of being hospitalised with COVID-19, as per the research published on Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Despite a lack of strong, convincing evidence, Ivermectin has become popular as an alternative for COVID-19 treatment. The new study is one of the largest to reveal no advantage.

Researchers in Brazil compared over 1,300 patients who were given either Ivermectin or a placebo and found no difference between the two groups.

The researcher added that in this randomised trial, the administration of Ivermectin did not result in a lower incidence of medical admission to a hospital or longer emergency department observation for COVID-19 among outpatients at high risk for serious illness.

Previously during the pandemic, lab research on cells showed Ivermectin might be useful. However, human studies were inconclusive.

Research on Ivermectin is still on, but there are many effective vaccines and COVID-19 treatments, with robust examinations in humans showing they work drastically to reduce COVID-19 risk.

Top health institutions, including the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have released a statement strongly against the use of Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment.

Last August, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy clearly stated that Ivermectin is not an alternative treatment for COVID-19. It is not a recommended medicine for the prevention of COVID-19.

The drug, commonly used in an animal-grade formulation for livestock and pets, is also FDA-approved in a human formulation to treat parasitic infections and skin conditions such as scabies.

Some studies cited by ivermectin supporters as showing benefits of the drug in combating COVID-19 have been retracted for flawed or fabricated data and analysis. In contrast, many randomised tests have shown no advantages.

