Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WBJEE 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result to be out today; here’s how to check

    Candidates who appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam can check their WBJEE seat allotment result at the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in. Two rounds of seat allotment will be held for WBJEE Main qualifying candidates after the announcement of the WBJEE seat allocation 2022.

    WBJEE counselling 2022 Round 1 seat allotment result to be out today here is how to check gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 11:46 AM IST

    The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will release the WBJEE 2022 seat allotment result round 1 today, i.e. September 7. On the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, candidates who took the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination may view their WBJEE seat allocation results.

    Two rounds of seat allotment will be held for WBJEE Main qualifying candidates after the announcement of the WBJEE seat allocation 2022. The provisional admission fee must be paid and seats confirmed by those who received seats during the WBJEE 2022 seat allocation.

    Here's how to check seat allotment results

    Step 1: Go to the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.
    Step 2: On the home page, tap on the “WBJEE Seat allotment result” link.
    Step 3: Enter login credentials such as roll number, password and security pin, and sign in.
    Step 4: WBJEE seat allotment 2022 will be show on the screen.
    Step 5: Download and take a print out of the provisional allotment order for further use.

    Also Read | NEET Result 2022: Know marking scheme, passing marks, tie-breaker formula & other details

    The candidates must pay the fees and complete the verification procedure after the first round of seat allocation, which will start on September 7 and end by 6 pm on September 12. Additionally, the outcomes of the round two seat distribution will be made public by September 15. From September 15 to September 19, the payment procedure and reporting to designated institutions for document verification and admission will continue.

    After then, between September 21 and September 23, you can choose to participate in the mop-up round, pay, and fill out your choices. Candidates will have until six o'clock on September 29 to pay the fees and finish the verification procedure once the mop-up round seat allocation results are announced on September 27.

    Also Read | IIT-Delhi slashes tuition fee of new MTech batch by 30 per cent

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JEECUP 2022: Registration process for counselling starts today; know important dates, other details - adt

    JEECUP 2022: Registration process for counselling starts today; know important dates, other details

    NEET UG Result 2022 NTA Know marking scheme passing marks tie breaker formula other details gcw

    NEET Result 2022: Know marking scheme, passing marks, tie-breaker formula & other details

    SBI Clerk 2022: Application process for 5000 positions commences today; here's everything you need to know - adt

    SBI Clerk 2022: Application process for 5000 positions commences today; know details here

    NEET UG Results 2022: NTS to announce results on September 7; know websites, eligibility criteria - adt

    NEET UG Results 2022: NTS to announce results on September 7; know websites, eligibility criteria

    AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result likely today; know details - adt

    AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result likely today; know details

    Recent Stories

    JEECUP 2022: Registration process for counselling starts today; know important dates, other details - adt

    JEECUP 2022: Registration process for counselling starts today; know important dates, other details

    NEET UG Result 2022 NTA Know marking scheme passing marks tie breaker formula other details gcw

    NEET Result 2022: Know marking scheme, passing marks, tie-breaker formula & other details

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: Karim Benzema injury seems not so serious - Carlo Ancelotti after Real Madrid 3-0 Celtic dominance-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'Benzema's injury seems not so serious' - Ancelotti after Madrid's 3-0 Celtic dominance

    Brahmastra 7 solid reasons to watch Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film at theatres on September 9 RBA

    Brahmastra: 7 solid reasons to watch Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film at theatres on September 9

    Income tax officials conduct raids pan-India against unrecognised political parties, linked funding AJR

    Income tax officials conduct raids pan-India against unrecognised political parties, linked funding

    Recent Videos

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon