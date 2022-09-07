WBJEE 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result to be out today; here’s how to check

Candidates who appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam can check their WBJEE seat allotment result at the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in. Two rounds of seat allotment will be held for WBJEE Main qualifying candidates after the announcement of the WBJEE seat allocation 2022.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will release the WBJEE 2022 seat allotment result round 1 today, i.e. September 7. On the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, candidates who took the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination may view their WBJEE seat allocation results.

Two rounds of seat allotment will be held for WBJEE Main qualifying candidates after the announcement of the WBJEE seat allocation 2022. The provisional admission fee must be paid and seats confirmed by those who received seats during the WBJEE 2022 seat allocation.

Here's how to check seat allotment results

Step 1: Go to the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, tap on the “WBJEE Seat allotment result” link.

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as roll number, password and security pin, and sign in.

Step 4: WBJEE seat allotment 2022 will be show on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the provisional allotment order for further use.

The candidates must pay the fees and complete the verification procedure after the first round of seat allocation, which will start on September 7 and end by 6 pm on September 12. Additionally, the outcomes of the round two seat distribution will be made public by September 15. From September 15 to September 19, the payment procedure and reporting to designated institutions for document verification and admission will continue.

After then, between September 21 and September 23, you can choose to participate in the mop-up round, pay, and fill out your choices. Candidates will have until six o'clock on September 29 to pay the fees and finish the verification procedure once the mop-up round seat allocation results are announced on September 27.

