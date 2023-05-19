WBBSE 10th Result 2023: West Bengal Madhyamik Results 2023 declared; 86.15% students pass exam

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WBBSE 10th Result 2023: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2023. The link to check results will be available on the official result websites - wbbse.org, and wbresults.nic.in.

    First Published May 19, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

    The West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 has been released by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Candidates who appeared for the WBBSE 10th Board Exams will be able to check their board results on the official websites - wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

    Candidates can check their West Bengal Madhyamik Results 2023 using their Roll Number and Date of Birth. Candidates can also download the digital copies of their results online.

    Here's how you can check the results: 

    • Visit the official website at either wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org.
    • Find the WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 link on the homepage and click it.
    • Your Roll Number and Date of Birth should be entered on the new page that appears.
    • Your screen will now show your West Bengal 10th Madhyamik Result 2023.
    • Check and verify your result
    • Download the digital result copy for reference

    A total of 5,65,428 candidates have passed the WBBSE 10th exams 2023 including 3,06,253 boys and 3,76,068 girls. The overall passing percentage in the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 is 86.15%. Candidates who have secured a minimum aggregate of 34% marks have been deemed as ‘passed’ in the WBBSE 10th Board Exams 2023. 

    Candidates may note that the digital scorecards of the WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 available online is provisional in nature. Candidates are recommended to review and confirm all information on the scorecard after it has been downloaded. Candidates should inform their individual schools or the WBBSE if there is any discrepancy in the scorecard. 

    WBBSE conducted Madhyamik or Class 10 board exams in February-March 2023. Each paper was held for 3 hours and 15 additional minutes were given to read the paper.

    Last Updated May 19, 2023, 10:53 AM IST
