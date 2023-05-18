Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BEL Recruitment 2023: Check vacancies, salary and qualification; here's how to apply

    Candidates meeting the criteria will be shortlisted for the selection process. The eligible candidates will also undergo the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and those who qualifying the test will be shortlisted for a written test.

    BEL Recruitment 2023: Check vacancies, salary and qualification; here's how to apply
    First Published May 18, 2023, 3:26 PM IST

    Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Havildar (Security). According to the official notification of BEL Recruitment 2023, there are as many as 12 vacant seats open for the mentioned post.

    The notification said that the maximum age limit is 43 years to apply for the given post. Candidates must be a citizen of India and should possess the qualification of SSLC + 15 years of service in the Indian Armed Forces. The selected candidates will get a monthly salary up to Rs 79,000.

    Kerala SSLC results to be declared on May 19

    Candidates meeting the criteria will be shortlisted for the selection process. The eligible candidates will also undergo the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and those who qualifying the test will be shortlisted for a written test.

    Physical Endurance test and written test will be held at Bangalore. According to the official notification of BEL Recruitment 2023, interested and eligible candidates should get a prescribed format from the official website and send the same duly filled along with the relevant documents to DGM (HR/Central) Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli Post, Bangalore-560013 on or before the last date.

    The envelope containing the application with relevant documents should be superscribed as 'Application for the post of Havildar Security' – BEL Bangalore Complex.

    Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023: RBSE Class 8 results declared; here's how to check

    Interested and eligible candidates can get download the application form from the official website and send the filled along with the relevant documents to DGM (HR/Central) Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli Post, Bangalore-560013 on or before the last date.

    The envelope containing the application with relevant documents should be superscribed as 'Application for the post of Havildar Security' – BEL Bangalore Complex. No other mode of application will be accepted.

    The last date to submit the application form is 06-06-2023. The applications received after the due date will be rejected.

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 3:31 PM IST
