UPSC NDA, CDS 2022 notification to be out today; Know how to apply, eligibility criteria & more

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will issue a notification for NDA, NA, and CDS recruitment on Wednesday. The application procedure will also begin today and will go through June 7. Candidates interested in applying may visit upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. The exam will be place on September 4, according to the timetable.

Candidates who pass the test will be entitled to apply for admission to the National Defence Academy and the Naval Academy. Applicants must pass a written exam in September to be eligible. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to an SSC interview. Candidates who pass all of these rounds are enrolled in the NDA and INA academies, and following training, they are selected on merit into the army, navy, and airforce.

Eligibility 2022

Only applicants who have completed their Class 12 exams will be able to apply for the NDA and Naval Academy. However, in order to be admitted to the Naval Academy, an applicant must have majored in physics, chemistry, and math in grade 12.

How to Apply for UPSC NDA 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Navigate to the NDA application link.

Step 3: Log in using your credentials.

Step 4: Fill out the form and submit your papers.

Step 5: Pay the money and submit your application.

Vacancy Information

Last year, 400 NDA positions were advertised. The vacancy information for this year have not yet been disclosed, but will be soon.

Female applicants will also apply for the exam this time. In August 2021, the Supreme Court of India issued an interim judgement enabling women to take the National Defence Academy (NDA) test, labelling the policy choice a "mindset problem."