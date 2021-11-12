Indian Army agrees to grant Permanent Commission to 11 women after SC warning

A PC in Indian Army means a career till superannuation from the service, while Short Service Commission is for 10 years, with the option of either leaving or opting for Permanent Commission at the end of 10 years.

New Delhi: The government on Friday relented to give Permanent Commission to all 72 women officers after the Supreme Court warned that it will hold Army guilty of Contempt of Court. The warning from the apex court comes amidst the Army failure to grant permanent commission to 11 women officers in line with its previous orders of October 29. The plea was filed against the Indian Army and its chief.

When the Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna stated that it will initiate contempt proceedings against the Army, Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain informed the court that he would seek instructions on the same. He was appearing for the Army.

After the adjournment, the government told the apex court that it will issue permanent commission to 11 more officers who had approached court, within 10 days.

The government also said that all those officers who are yet to approach Court but meet the eligibility criteria will be granted PC within 3 weeks.

Reacting to the verdict and former Indian Army woman officer, Capt Amrit Kaur (Retd) said today's landmark judgement granting PC to the balance lady officers whose fate was left lurking for a very long time is worth a big round of applause.

“The Supreme Court kept the self-respect and dignity of these women intact making sure their voice was heard and they were given their due. Justice was definitely delayed but I am very happy it was not denied after all,” she said.

A total of 71 women officers, who were denied Permanent Commission, had gone to the Supreme Court seeking the same.

About three weeks back, the court had asked the Centre to grant PC to 39 women officers within 7 days.

“It was a long fight and they gave a good fight! The women officers wear the same uniform with the same honour and pride as the gentlemen officers and perform all duties with complete dedication and sincerity. They serve in all corners of the country and perform each duty given to them with the same zeal and enthusiasm,” the former woman officer said.

For them it's not just a profession but their dream of being in uniform and serving their country. Keeping the right of getting PC and pension was their basic right. Women with as many as 20+ yrs of service and having held some prestigious appointments were amongst them too, she added.

On October 22, the government had informed the top court that only 39 officers were found to be eligible for the PC while seven were medically unfit and 25 had issues of discipline.

The Court had then asked for the detailed report on 25 women officers for their disqualification.

A PC in Indian Army means a career till superannuation from the service, while Short Service Commission is for 10 years, with the option of either leaving or opting for Permanent Commission at the end of 10 years.

If an officer doesn't get Permanent Commission then, the officer can choose a four-year extension.