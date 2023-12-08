UPSC Mains Result 2023: Result Declared at upsc.gov.in; Check latest updates here

To view their results, candidates need to follow a few simple steps, as outlined below. This announcement marks a crucial moment for all candidates eagerly awaiting the outcome of this prestigious examination.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday (December 8) officially released the results for the UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination. Candidates who participated in the examination can access their results via the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in.

Conducted from September 15 to 24, 2023, the UPSC Mains examination spanned two shifts each day. The morning session commenced at 9 am and concluded at 12 noon, while the afternoon session ran from 2 pm to 5 pm.

To view their results, candidates need to follow a few simple steps, as outlined below. This announcement marks a crucial moment for all candidates eagerly awaiting the outcome of this prestigious examination.

UPSC Mains Result 2023: Here's how to check civil services results

Login to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on UPSC Mains Result 2023 link.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates who successfully clear the Civil Services (Main) Examination must specify their preferences for the participating services in the upcoming year's Civil Services Examination. This selection must be done in the online Detailed Application Form-II [DAF-II] before the commencement of the Personality Tests (Interviews). For further information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official UPSC website.