Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UPSC Mains Result 2023: Result Declared at upsc.gov.in; Check latest updates here

    To view their results, candidates need to follow a few simple steps, as outlined below. This announcement marks a crucial moment for all candidates eagerly awaiting the outcome of this prestigious examination.

    UPSC Mains Result 2023: Result Declared at upsc.gov.in; Check latest updates here AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 6:32 PM IST

    The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday (December 8) officially released the results for the UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination. Candidates who participated in the examination can access their results via the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in.

    Conducted from September 15 to 24, 2023, the UPSC Mains examination spanned two shifts each day. The morning session commenced at 9 am and concluded at 12 noon, while the afternoon session ran from 2 pm to 5 pm.

    UP Board Exam Date 2024: UPMSP 10, 12 timetable released on upmsp.edu.in; Check dates here

    To view their results, candidates need to follow a few simple steps, as outlined below. This announcement marks a crucial moment for all candidates eagerly awaiting the outcome of this prestigious examination.

    UPSC Mains Result 2023: Here's how to check civil services results

    • Login to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
    • On the homepage, click on UPSC Mains Result 2023 link.
    • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.
    • Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    'Every penny will have to be returned': PM Modi slams Congress after Rs 200 crore cash found during IT raid

    The candidates who successfully clear the Civil Services (Main) Examination must specify their preferences for the participating services in the upcoming year's Civil Services Examination. This selection must be done in the online Detailed Application Form-II [DAF-II] before the commencement of the Personality Tests (Interviews). For further information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official UPSC website.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 6:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Board Exam Date 2024: UPMSP 10, 12 timetable released on upmsp.edu.in; Check dates here AJR

    UP Board Exam Date 2024: UPMSP 10, 12 timetable released on upmsp.edu.in; Check dates here

    CAT 2023 answer key released Here is a step by step guide to download it gcw

    CAT 2023 answer key released: Here's a step-by-step guide to download it

    Purely unreasonable AFCAT aspirants protest exam fee hike; go social with hashtag reduceafcatfees

    'Purely unreasonable...' AFCAT aspirants protest exam fee hike; go social with #reduceafcatfees

    CBSE will not award overall division or aggregate in class 10 12 board exams gcw

    CBSE will not award overall division or aggregate in class 10, 12 board exams

    Kerala PSC LD Clerk 2024: Check exam pattern, date, age limit, salary and more rkn

    Kerala PSC LDC Notification 2024: Check exam pattern, date, age limit, salary and more

    Recent Stories

    Junior Mehmood funeral: Johnny Lever, Aditya Pancholi, Raza Murad others visit actor's house to bid farewell SHG

    Junior Mehmood funeral: Johnny Lever, Aditya Pancholi, Raza Murad others visit actor's house to bid farewell

    cricket American Premier League 2024: Captains, fixtures, venues and more osf

    American Premier League 2023: Captains, fixtures, venues and more

    Indian Army to induct artificial intelligence-based software

    Indian Army to induct artificial intelligence-based software

    Vladimir Putin announces candidacy for 2024 presidential election, extending rule potential to 2030 AJR

    Vladimir Putin announces candidacy for 2024 presidential election, extending rule potential to 2030

    cricket Gambhir vs Sreesanth: A new video emerges from the Legends League Cricket's eliminator (WATCH) osf

    Gambhir vs Sreesanth: A new video emerges from the Legends League Cricket's eliminator (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon