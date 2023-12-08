'Every penny will have to be returned': PM Modi slams Congress after Rs 200 crore cash found during IT raid

The Income Tax Department's raids targeted Boudh Distilleries Private Limited in Odisha and Jharkhand, uncovering vast sums of cash at the company's premises. The sheer volume of cash necessitated additional counting machines, underscoring the enormity of the recovered amounts.

In a stern rebuke, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (December 8) targeted the Congress party following the startling discovery of over Rs 200 crore in cash during raids conducted at locations linked to Jharkhand Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu. PM Modi urged citizens to witness the stacks of currency recovered and juxtapose them against the purportedly virtuous speeches of opposition leaders.

"The countrymen should look at the pile of these notes and then listen to the honest 'speeches' of their leaders...Whatever has been looted from the public, every penny will have to be returned, this is Modi's guarantee," asserted PM Modi, emphasizing the need for accountability and restitution.

Raids extended across Bolangir and Sambalpur in Odisha, along with Ranchi and Lohardaga in Jharkhand, expanding to Baldev Sahu and Group of Companies' Satpura office. The recovered cash, comprising denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200, and Rs 100, filled nine almirahs, requiring 157 bags for storage post-counting. In an extraordinary measure, the excess cash was packed into sacks and transported to banks due to insufficient bag availability.

As counting continues, reports suggest the figure may rise further. The unprecedented amounts have posed logistical challenges for local banks ill-equipped to accommodate such colossal sums, necessitating coordination with larger financial institutions to manage the surplus cash.