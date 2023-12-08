Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Every penny will have to be returned': PM Modi slams Congress after Rs 200 crore cash found during IT raid

    The Income Tax Department's raids targeted Boudh Distilleries Private Limited in Odisha and Jharkhand, uncovering vast sums of cash at the company's premises. The sheer volume of cash necessitated additional counting machines, underscoring the enormity of the recovered amounts.

    Every penny will have to be returned PM Modi slams Congress after Rs 200 crore cash found in tax raid AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 5:20 PM IST

    In a stern rebuke, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (December 8) targeted the Congress party following the startling discovery of over Rs 200 crore in cash during raids conducted at locations linked to Jharkhand Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu. PM Modi urged citizens to witness the stacks of currency recovered and juxtapose them against the purportedly virtuous speeches of opposition leaders.

    "The countrymen should look at the pile of these notes and then listen to the honest 'speeches' of their leaders...Whatever has been looted from the public, every penny will have to be returned, this is Modi's guarantee," asserted PM Modi, emphasizing the need for accountability and restitution.

    'Will fight you for next 30 years': Mahua Moitra slams BJP after expulsion from Lok Sabha

    The Income Tax Department's raids targeted Boudh Distilleries Private Limited in Odisha and Jharkhand, uncovering vast sums of cash at the company's premises. The sheer volume of cash necessitated additional counting machines, underscoring the enormity of the recovered amounts.

    Raids extended across Bolangir and Sambalpur in Odisha, along with Ranchi and Lohardaga in Jharkhand, expanding to Baldev Sahu and Group of Companies' Satpura office. The recovered cash, comprising denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200, and Rs 100, filled nine almirahs, requiring 157 bags for storage post-counting. In an extraordinary measure, the excess cash was packed into sacks and transported to banks due to insufficient bag availability.

    Winter Session of Parliament: Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha in cash-for-query case

    As counting continues, reports suggest the figure may rise further. The unprecedented amounts have posed logistical challenges for local banks ill-equipped to accommodate such colossal sums, necessitating coordination with larger financial institutions to manage the surplus cash.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 5:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will fight you for next 30 years: Mahua Moitra slams BJP after expulsion from Lok Sabha AJR

    'Will fight you for next 30 years': Mahua Moitra slams BJP after expulsion from Lok Sabha

    UAE hands over rape accused from Kerala to India anr

    UAE hands over rape accused from Kerala to India

    Kerala: Woman commits suicide at husband's house over alleged domestic violence in Kozhikode rkn

    Kerala: Woman commits suicide at husband's house over alleged domestic violence in Kozhikode

    Winter Session of Parliament: Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha in cash-for-query case

    Winter Session of Parliament: Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha in cash-for-query case

    Yatnal's goal is to target PM Modi: CM Siddaramaiah on allegations of sharing stage with ISIS supporter vkp

    Yatnal’s goal is to target PM Modi: CM Siddaramaiah on allegations of sharing stage with ISIS supporter

    Recent Stories

    7 designs tips for a pollution free home SHG

    7 designs tip for a pollution free home

    Football Happy Birthday Raheem Sterling: Top 8 quotes by England's star osf

    Happy Birthday Raheem Sterling: Top 8 quotes by England's star

    Actress Pooja Gandhi visits nostalgic 'Mungaru Male' house after marriage: WATCH what she said vkp

    Actress Pooja Gandhi visits nostalgic 'Mungaru Male' house after marriage: WATCH what she said

    Viral Video: Man smashes car windshield on road in aggressive outburst in Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Viral Video: Man smashes car windshield on road in aggressive outburst in Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Football Happy Birthday Scott McTominay: Top 10 moments of the Man United star osf

    Happy Birthday Scott McTominay: Top 10 moments of the Man United star

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon