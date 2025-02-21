UPSC CSE 2025: Last chance to apply for Civil Services Exam, application window closes today

UPSC CSE 2025: Today is the final day to apply for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025. Submit your application online at upsc.gov.in before the deadline to be considered for recruitment to 979 posts.

UPSC CSE 2025: Candidates intending to apply for the UPSC Civil Services Examination should prioritise filling out the application form, as today, February 21, 2025, is the final date to submit the application. To apply, candidates must submit the application online by visiting upsc.gov.in/.

UPSC CSE 2025 recruitment

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had released the notification for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 in January last month. According to the information released, the last date for filling the online application form for recruitment to 979 posts was fixed as February 11, 2025. However, later, the commission extended it to February 18, 2025. After this, a further opportunity was announced, allowing applicants to submit their applications until February 21, 2025. Therefore, the candidates are advised to fill the application form immediately without wasting time. The prelims exam will be conducted on May 25.

Also read: UPPSC PCS 2025: Application for PCS exam begins, 200 vacancies open, fill the form by March 24

For the UPSC Civil Services Exam, general category candidates get 6 attempts and OBC category candidates get 9 attempts for the exam. However, there is no limit for SC/ST category candidates.

UPSC CSE Correction Window 2025

After the online application process for Civil Services Examination 2025 by UPSC ends today, the correction window will open from tomorrow i.e. February 22, 2025. Applicants can make corrections till February 28, 2025. For more information related to this exam, please visit the official website.

Also read: How to become a Chartered Accountant in India after 12th

This examination is conducted for direct recruitment to Group A and Group B posts in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and other All India Services including Indian Police Service (IPS).

Latest Videos