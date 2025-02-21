UPPSC PCS 2025: Application for PCS exam begins, 200 vacancies open, fill the form by March 24

UPPSC PCS 2025 application process is open until March 24, 2025. The prelims exam is scheduled for October 12, 2025, with 200 posts available. Check eligibility, fees, and important dates.

UPPSC PCS 2025: The application process for Uttar Pradesh Combined State Senior Subordinate Service (UPPSC PCS 2025) Examination 2025 has already begun. Online application forms for the exam will be accepted till March 24, 2025. Interested candidates can fill the application form by visiting the official website https://uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the official notification released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission for the PCS exam, corrections in the application form of the PCS exam will be accepted till April 2, 2025. During this time, candidates will be given a chance to make changes only in the prescribed section. This year a total of 200 posts will be recruited through the exam. According to the year 2025 calendar released by the commission, the PCS Prelims 2025 exam will be conducted on October 12, 2025.

UPPSC PCS 2025: important dates

Date of release of notification for UP PCS 2025 exam- February 20, 2025

Application process for UP PCS 2025 exam begins- February 20, 2025

Last date to fill the application form for UP PCS 2025 exam- March 24, 2025

Last date for submission of application fee for UP PCS 2025 exam- March 24, 2025

Conduct of UP PCS Exam 2025- October 2025

UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Fee

Unreserved category candidates applying for this exam will have to pay a fee of Rs 125. Whereas, for SC and ST category this fee will be Rs 65. Disabled people will have to pay only Rs 25 to fill the form. Candidates are advised to read the notification carefully.

UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam: Age limit

The age of the candidates applying for this exam should not be less than 21 years and not more than 40 years on July 1, 2025. However, candidates from reserved categories of the state will be given relaxation as per rules. This exam is conducted to fill various positions, including SDM, DSP, Sub Registrar, and Transport roles.

