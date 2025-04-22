The UPSC CSE 2024 final results are out! Shakti Dubey has secured the top rank, and a total of 1009 candidates have been selected. Check the complete list and details of the top 10 rank holders at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE 2024 Final Result Out: The UPSC has declared the final result and merit list for the Civil Services Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the interview process can now check their results on the official UPSC website. A total of 1009 candidates have been selected, with Shakti Dubey topping the UPSC CSE 2024. The UPSC CSE 2024 Final Result is available on the official websites upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in. You can also check your result using the direct link provided below.

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024 - Check Here

UPSC CSE 2024 Final Result: Results of 241 Candidates Provisional, One Deferred

In the UPSC CSE 2024 Final Result, the results of 241 candidates are provisional, while the result of one candidate has been deferred.

UPSC CSE 2024 Exam Conducted for 1129 Positions (UPSC CSE 2024 Vacancy Detail)

This year, the examination was conducted for a total of 1129 positions, including 180 for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), 55 for the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), 147 for the Indian Police Service (IPS), 605 for Central Services Group 'C,' and 142 for Central Services Group 'B.'

UPSC CSE 2024 Result: 335 Candidates Selected from the General Category (UPSC CSE 2024 Category Wise Result)

1009 candidates have been selected for appointment. Out of these, 335 candidates are from the General category, 109 from EWS, 318 from OBC, 160 from SC, and 87 from ST category.

List of This Year's Top-10 UPSC CSE 2024 Toppers (UPSC CSE 2024 Toppers List)

Shakti Dubey – Rank 1

Harshita Goyal – Rank 2

Dongre Archit Parag – Rank 3

Shah Margi Chirag – Rank 4

Akash Garg – Rank 5

Komal Poonia – Rank 6

Ayushi Bansal – Rank 7

Raj Krishna Jha – Rank 8

Aditya Vikram Agarwal – Rank 9

Mayank Tripathi – Rank 10

Every year, millions of students participate in the UPSC CSE exam, but only a few are selected through hard work and dedication, earning a place on this list.