UPSC Interview: 10 tricky questions with smart answers you should know
A collection of tricky and thought-provoking questions asked in IAS interviews, based on current affairs, history, polity, geography, science, and logic. Learn smart answers and the real mind game of the UPSC interview.
| Published : Apr 22 2025, 10:48 AM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
111
Image Credit : Our own
Tricky UPSC Interview Questions and Smart Answers
The UPSC interview often features questions that test not only your knowledge but also your thinking ability. These questions are based on various subjects like current affairs, history, geography, polity, science, and logic. The real mind game of the UPSC interview lies in the challenge of reasoning, analysis, and thinking in the right direction. Here are 10 such tricky UPSC interview questions.
211
Image Credit : social media
1. UPSC Current Affairs - Difference between 'Self-Reliant India' and 'Make in India'?
Answer: 'Make in India' is to attract foreign investment, while 'Self-Reliant India' aims to promote indigenous production and development.
311
Image Credit : Getty
2. UPSC Geography - Why are there 24-hour days and nights in the polar regions?
Answer: The Earth's axis is tilted at 23.5 degrees, causing continuous sunlight in summer and no sunlight in winter.
411
Image Credit : Freepik
3. UPSC Science - Difference between Quantum Computing and Traditional Computing?
Answer: Quantum computing uses qubits, which can be in multiple states at once, while traditional computers use binary bits, which are in only one state.
511
Image Credit : Freepik
4. UPSC Tricky Question - If you are lost in a forest without a compass, how will you get out?
Answer: You would use the direction of the sun. The direction of sunrise and sunset can help you estimate your surroundings. The sun always moves from east to west, so you can find your way by keeping track of that direction.
611
Image Credit : Freepik
5. UPSC GK Question - Which state in India faces the most earthquakes?
Answer: Uttarakhand. This state is located in the foothills of the Himalayas, and due to its geography and tectonic plates, earthquake tremors are felt quite strongly here.
711
Image Credit : GEMINI AI
6. UPSC Tricky Question - What happens if you open a plane window?
Answer: Opening a plane window causes a drastic change in air pressure, equalizing the inside pressure with the outside pressure. In this situation, things inside can fly out, and it would be an extremely dangerous situation.
811
Image Credit : pixabay
7. UPSC GK Question - Which country never sees the sun set?
Answer: Norway. There is a region in Norway where the sun stays up for 24 hours during summer. This situation is known as the 'Midnight Sun'.
911
Image Credit : Freepik
8. UPSC GK Question - Which was the most effective movement in Gandhi's Satyagraha movement?
Answer: Salt Satyagraha. This movement proved to be a milestone in the Indian freedom struggle. This movement was against the British Empire's salt law and was led by Mahatma Gandhi in 1930.
1011
Image Credit : Our own
9. UPSC Brain Teaser - You have a pair of socks, one black and one white. Which one do you wear first in a dark room?
Answer: You would wear any sock first, as the color wouldn't matter to you. In a dark room, you would just pick a sock, and it wouldn't matter if it's black or white.
1111
Image Credit : freepik
10. UPSC Tricky Science Question - What would happen if a day on Earth became 72 hours?
Answer: If a day on Earth became 72 hours, the pace of life could slow down. This change could bring changes in every aspect of life, such as working hours, people's routines, weather, etc. It's beyond imagination, but from a scientific point of view, it would also change the Earth's rotation speed.
Top Stories