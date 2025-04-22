1 11

Image Credit : Our own

Tricky UPSC Interview Questions and Smart Answers

The UPSC interview often features questions that test not only your knowledge but also your thinking ability. These questions are based on various subjects like current affairs, history, geography, polity, science, and logic. The real mind game of the UPSC interview lies in the challenge of reasoning, analysis, and thinking in the right direction. Here are 10 such tricky UPSC interview questions.