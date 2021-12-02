IIT Bombay student bags Rs 2.05 crore job offer from Uber as placements begin

Multinational corporations feel that IITs create the finest inventors. As a result, they continue to receive job offers with salary packages that, at least in the beginning, are merely a fantasy for other job searchers in the market. This year, one IIT Bombay student struck gold with a job offer from Uber paying Rs 2.05 crore per year. Another IIT Guwahati student has been awarded approximately Rs 2 crore per year.

According to the report, the Uber package is worth $274,250 (Rs 2.05 crore) each year, which comprises a basic salary of $128,250 (Rs 96 lakh), a target bonus, a new hire grant, and a sign-on incentive. It went on to say that the last time an offer of this size was made at an IIT was six years ago. The top salary pay package offered by San Jose-based Cohesity in 2020 was $200,000 (Rs 1.48 crore).

These bids are much greater than the previous year. For example, in 2020, the highest package offered to any IIT Bombay student was Rs 1.54 crore. This demonstrates how markets had begun to stabilise following a rocky 2020 when the coronavirus and global lockdowns damaged all firms.

Furthermore, according to reports, 11 IIT Roorkee students have been given employment for more than Rs 1 core each year. According to placement cell members, the cab-hailing startup made offers at IITs in Bombay, Madras, Roorkee, Kanpur, Guwahati, and Varanasi, among others. The IITs have every right to be happy and confident about these high-value offers because its graduates are rising through the ranks all across the world, including Twitter's new CEO, Parag Agrawal. And keep in mind that these offers are from the first day of job placements at IITs, so you never know what the future holds for these talented kids.