    UP Board 12th Result 2022 declared; 85.33% pass, girls outshine boys, know toppers and more

    A total of 85.33 of students who appeared for the Inter exam have passed. This is a decline from last year’s pass percentage 97.88% but higher pre-pandemic times. The pass percentage among boys is 81.21% while among girls, it is 90.15%

    UP Board UPMSP Class 12th Result 2022 declared know toppers how to check results and more gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 18, 2022, 4:24 PM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the UP Board Inter or UP 12th results. Out of over 24 lakh students who appeared for the exam, as many as 85.33 per cent have passed. All the students who appeared for the board examination can check their respective Intermediate examination results at the official websites — upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. 

    A total of 85.33 of students who appeared for the Inter exam have passed. This is a decline from last year's pass percentage 97.88% but higher pre-pandemic times. The pass percentage among boys is 81.21% while among girls, it is 90.15%

    Students need to follow these steps to check their results:

    Step 1. Visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in
    Step 2. Click on the 12th result link
    Step 3. Enter your roll number
    Step 4. Your UP Board result will be displayed on the screen
    Step 5. Download and take a printout for future reference.

    Meet the toppers

    Rank 1: Divyanshi from Fatehpur with 95.4% marks
    Rank 2: Ashika Yadav from Prayagraj with 95% marks
    Rank 3: Yogesh Pratap from Barabanki with 95% marks
    Rank 4: Blakrishnan from Fatehpur with 94.20%

    Also Read | UP Board 10th Result 2022 declared; 88.18% pass, know toppers here

    The students can also check the UP Board Class 12 results via SMS. If, the website is crashing due to heavy traffic or some error. To check the results through a text message candidates must follow the given steps:

    Step 1: Type UP12<space>ROLL NUMBER 
    Step 2: Send it to 56263.
    Step 3: The candidate will receive the UPMSP Uttar Pradesh class 12 board exam result on their mobile number as an SMS.  

    Here's how to check via DigiLocker:

    Step 1: Visit the official website of DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in
    Step 2: Click on the link reading, ‘Register for DigiLocker’
    Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number and click on the ‘Continue’
    Step 4: An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number, use that OTP to verify your number
    Step 5: Set your username and password to sign up. Keep the username and password safely for subsequent logins
    Step 6: Now enter your 12 digit Aadhar number
    Step 7: Choose any of the signup options
    Step 8: Sign in using your registered user name and password to save your documents in DigiLocker

    Also Read | UP Board Result 2022: Class 10th, 12th result to be announced today, Know websites, how to check via SMS

    From March 24 to April 12, 2022, the Uttar Pradesh board examination was successfully held offline. The school and students fulfilled all COVID guidelines during administering the UP board class 12 examination.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2022, 4:29 PM IST
