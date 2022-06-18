UP Board 10th Result 2022 declared; 88.18% pass, know toppers here

Girls outperformed boys, with a pass rate of 91.69 percent compared to 85.25 percent for boys. A total pass rate of 88.18 percent has been reported.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the Class 10th results on June 18. Once announced, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites of the UP board at upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in.

Girls outperformed boys, with a pass rate of 91.69 percent compared to 85.25 percent for boys. A total pass rate of 88.18 percent has been reported. Meanwhile, Gautam Budha Nagar has performed the best among all other districts with maximum pass percentage followed by Etawah at second place and Amethi at third.

Know toppers: Prince Patel has topped the UP Class 10 board exams with 97.67 per cent. Sanskirit Thakur of Moradabad is ranked second with 97.50 per cent.

How to check UPMSP UP Board 10th results 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link which will be displayed on the home page

Step 3: Fill in your roll number/registration number

Step 4: Enter and you will see the scores on the next page

Step 5: Don't forget to download the mark sheet to be able to get a print out later for future reference.

The students can also check the UP board class 10 exam results via SMS. To check the board exam result through a text message, candidates must follow the given steps —

Step 1: Type UP10<space>ROLL NUMBER

Step 2: Send it to 56263.

Step 3: The UP board class 10 results will be sent to the same phone number.

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the result for further need.

Students may check their UP 12th result through the DigiLocker in addition to the official and other websites.

The UP board is one of the largest educational boards in the country, and students have been waiting for their results for a long time. Given the growing pressure from students, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to announce the results as quickly as possible.

This year's UPMSP UP Board class 10 examinations were held from March 24 to April 9.