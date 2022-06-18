Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Board 10th Result 2022 declared; 88.18% pass, know toppers here

    Girls outperformed boys, with a pass rate of 91.69 percent compared to 85.25 percent for boys. A total pass rate of 88.18 percent has been reported.

    UP Board 10th Result 2022 declared 88 18 per cent pass know toppers and other details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 18, 2022, 2:28 PM IST

     The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the Class 10th results on June 18. Once announced, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites of the UP board at upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in. 

    Girls outperformed boys, with a pass rate of 91.69 percent compared to 85.25 percent for boys. A total pass rate of 88.18 percent has been reported. Meanwhile, Gautam Budha Nagar has performed the best among all other districts with maximum pass percentage followed by Etawah at second place and Amethi at third.

    Know toppers: Prince Patel has topped the UP Class 10 board exams with 97.67 per cent. Sanskirit Thakur of Moradabad is ranked second with 97.50 per cent.

    Also Read | UP Board Result 2022: Class 10th, 12th result to be announced today, Know websites, how to check via SMS

    How to check UPMSP UP Board 10th results 2022

    Step 1: Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in
    Step 2: Click on the result link which will be displayed on the home page
    Step 3: Fill in your roll number/registration number
    Step 4: Enter and you will see the scores on the next page
    Step 5: Don't forget to download the mark sheet to be able to get a print out later for future reference.

    Also read: UP Board Result 2022: Provide early info about results, CM Yogi Adityanath to officials

    The students can also check the UP board class 10 exam results via SMS. To check the board exam result through a text message, candidates must follow the given steps — 

    Step 1: Type UP10<space>ROLL NUMBER 
    Step 2: Send it to 56263.
    Step 3: The UP board class 10 results will be sent to the same phone number. 
    Step 4: Download and take a printout of the result for further need. 

    Students may check their UP 12th result through the DigiLocker in addition to the official and other websites.

    The UP board is one of the largest educational boards in the country, and students have been waiting for their results for a long time. Given the growing pressure from students, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to announce the results as quickly as possible. 

    This year's UPMSP UP Board class 10 examinations were held from March 24 to April 9.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2022, 2:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka PUC 2nd Result 2022 declared 61 88 per cent pass toppers other details gcw

    Karnataka PUC II Result 2022 declared; 61.88% Pass, girls perform better

    Karnataka PUC II results 2022 Here s how to check your marks Know alternate ways gcw

    Karnataka PUC II results 2022: Here's how to check your marks; Know alternate ways

    UP Board Result 2022: Class 10th, 12th result to be announced tomorrow, Know websites, how to check via SMS - adt

    UP Board Result 2022: Class 10th, 12th result to be announced today, Know websites, how to check via SMS

    Karnataka PUC II results 2022 New result date announced Know time website and other details gcw

    Karnataka PUC II results 2022 to be announced today; Know time, website and other details

    Haryana Board Result 2022: HBSC announces class 10 result, Know pass percentage, toppers here - adt

    Haryana Board Result 2022: HBSC announces class 10 result, Know pass percentage, toppers here

    Recent Stories

    Sony Honda collaborate for new EV company firm to be called Sony Honda Mobility Inc gcw

    Sony, Honda collaborate for new EV company, firm to be called Sony Honda Mobility Inc

    Friday Box Office Report: Nikamma's opening day collection fails to earn even a crore drb

    Friday Box Office Report: Nikamma’s opening day collection fails to earn even a crore

    WhatsApp introduces new feature for more privacy Know how to use it and more gcw

    WhatsApp introduces new feature for more privacy; Know how to use it and more

    NBA Draft 2022, national basketball association: Serious interest from teams for Sacramento Kings 4th overall pick Jaden Ivey-krn

    NBA Draft 2022: Serious interest from teams for Sacramento Kings' 4th overall pick

    Agnipath scheme explained: Eligibility, rank, pay, facilities and more

    Agnipath scheme explained: Eligibility, rank, pay, facilities and more

    Recent Videos

    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India@75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    India@75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Meera Behn, Mahatma's confidante who took India's freedom struggle abroad

    India@75: Meera Behn, Mahatma's confidante who took India's freedom struggle abroad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians

    India@75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians

    Video Icon