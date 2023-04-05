Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Board Result 2023 will not be declared on April 5; Check the tentative date

    In light of the current situation, students are advised to keep themselves updated with official notifications from the UPMSP regarding the UP Board  Result date. According to some media reports the UP Board Matric and Inter Results 2023 will be announced between April 15 to 27, 2023.

    UP Board Result 2023 Class 12 10 results will not be declared on April 5 Check the tentative dates gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh Board will not release the Board results for classes 10th and 12th on April 5, 2023, as being claimed by a notice circulated on social media. A recent social media rumour stated that the results for both classes would be made public on April 5, 2023. However, the letter is a fake, claims Dibyakant Shukla, the Secondary Education Council (UPMSP) Prayagraj's Secretary of Education.

    He clarified on Twitter that no announcement regarding the date and time of the UP Board Result 2023 has yet been made by the UPMSP. Shukla added that those sharing the false information and deceiving candidates and guardians will face legal repercussions. Additionally, the officer's fake signature appeared on the notification, further demonstrating the circular's falsehood.

    Also Read | SSC CGL 2023: Here's how to apply online, direct link to CGL; dates, vacancies and more

    However, the UP Board Result 2023 is anticipated to be made public by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPMSP) in the second week of April 2023. According to some media reports the UP Board Matric and Inter Results 2023 will be announced between April 15 to 27, 2023.

    The exams for Class 10th and 12th started on March 18 and ended on March 31, 2023. The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 evaluation work which started on March 18 was completed on March 31, 2023, a day before the scheduled time. Now the board is gearing up to declare the results.

    Also read: Varanasi's Banarasi paan, langda mango and 2 other products gets Geographical Indication tag; check details

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2023, 10:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SSC CGL 2023: Here's how to apply online, direct link to CGL; dates, vacancies and more AJR

    SSC CGL 2023: Here's how to apply online, direct link to CGL; dates, vacancies and more

    JNVST 2023: Class 6 admit card released on cbseitms.rcil.gov.in; know steps to download - adt

    JNVST 2023: Class 6 admit card released on cbseitms.rcil.gov.in; know steps to download

    Telangana TS EAMCET 2023 engineering exam dates revised; check new dates here - adt

    Telangana TS EAMCET 2023 engineering exam dates revised; check new dates here

    SSC CGL 2023 registration process to commence on April 1 at ssc.nic.in; check details - adt

    SSC CGL 2023 registration process to commence on April 1 at ssc.nic.in; check details

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2022 released at ssc.nic.in; know steps to download - adt

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2022 released at ssc.nic.in; know steps to download

    Recent Stories

    China pricks India again; Indian journalists told to leave Beijing

    China pricks India again; Indian journalists told to leave Beijing

    iPhone 14 yellow variant gets Rs 12000 discount Know how to grab Apple smartphone on Flipkart gcw

    iPhone 14's yellow variant gets Rs 12,000 discount! Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    Have to save our country Donald Trump pleads not guilty first speech highlights after being charged in New York gcw

    'Have to save our country...' Donald Trump in first speech after being charged in New York

    Kerala train attack case accused Shahrukh Saifi arrested in Maharashtra anr

    Kerala train attack case accused Shahrukh Saifi arrested in Maharashtra

    Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep likely to join BJP today

    Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep likely to join BJP today

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon