UP Board Result 2023 will not be declared on April 5; Check the tentative date

In light of the current situation, students are advised to keep themselves updated with official notifications from the UPMSP regarding the UP Board Result date. According to some media reports the UP Board Matric and Inter Results 2023 will be announced between April 15 to 27, 2023.

The Uttar Pradesh Board will not release the Board results for classes 10th and 12th on April 5, 2023, as being claimed by a notice circulated on social media. A recent social media rumour stated that the results for both classes would be made public on April 5, 2023. However, the letter is a fake, claims Dibyakant Shukla, the Secondary Education Council (UPMSP) Prayagraj's Secretary of Education.

He clarified on Twitter that no announcement regarding the date and time of the UP Board Result 2023 has yet been made by the UPMSP. Shukla added that those sharing the false information and deceiving candidates and guardians will face legal repercussions. Additionally, the officer's fake signature appeared on the notification, further demonstrating the circular's falsehood.

However, the UP Board Result 2023 is anticipated to be made public by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPMSP) in the second week of April 2023. According to some media reports the UP Board Matric and Inter Results 2023 will be announced between April 15 to 27, 2023.

The exams for Class 10th and 12th started on March 18 and ended on March 31, 2023. The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 evaluation work which started on March 18 was completed on March 31, 2023, a day before the scheduled time. Now the board is gearing up to declare the results.

