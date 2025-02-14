UP BEd 2025: Registration to begin tomorrow for UP BEd entrance exam, here are key details you need to know

UP BEd 2025 application process begins February 15, 2025. Conducted by Bundelkhand University, the last date to apply is March 15, 2025. Ensure all documents are ready for a smooth application process.

UP BEd 2025: Candidates who wish to appear in the UP BEd entrance exam should note this important update. The process of online application for the exam is starting from tomorrow i.e. February 15, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the exam are advised to keep their documents ready so that they do not face any problem when the application process starts.

UP BEd 2025: Exam notification

According to the official notification, UP BEd 2025 entrance exams will be conducted by Bundelkhand University. The online application for the Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE 2025) exam will start from February 15, 2025. Candidates will be able to apply by visiting the official website till March 15, 2025. No application form will be accepted after the last date.

Candidates should remember to carefully read all the terms and conditions while applying. Any mistakes in the application form will result in it being rejected, so it's important to be thorough and mindful during the process.

UP BEd 2025 Registration: How to apply online

Step 1: Candidates applying online for the UP BEd entrance exam must visit the official website of Bundelkhand University, bujhansi.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the UP BEd JEE 2025 registration link available on the home page.

Step 3: Complete the registration and login to the account.

Step 4: Fill the application form and pay the fees.

Step 5: Click on submit and download the pdf. Keep a hard copy of it for future use.

A short notification regarding the UP BEd entrance exam has been released, providing information about the registration dates. A detailed notification is expected to be issued by the university soon, which will include the exam date, fee structure, pattern, marking scheme, result date, and counselling details. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the website for further updates.

