UP BEd 2025: Registration to begin tomorrow for UP BEd entrance exam, here are key details you need to know

UP BEd 2025 application process begins February 15, 2025. Conducted by Bundelkhand University, the last date to apply is March 15, 2025. Ensure all documents are ready for a smooth application process.

UP BEd 2025: Registration to begin tomorrow for UP BEd entrance exam, here are key details you need to know iwh
Author
Ishwi Singh
Updated: Feb 14, 2025, 9:27 AM IST

UP BEd 2025: Candidates who wish to appear in the UP BEd entrance exam should note this important update. The process of online application for the exam is starting from tomorrow i.e. February 15, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the exam are advised to keep their documents ready so that they do not face any problem when the application process starts.

UP BEd 2025: Exam notification 

According to the official notification, UP BEd 2025 entrance exams will be conducted by Bundelkhand University. The online application for the Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE 2025) exam will start from February 15, 2025. Candidates will be able to apply by visiting the official website till March 15, 2025. No application form will be accepted after the last date. 

Also read: CBSE Board Exam 2025: Master your preparation by keeping phones and social media at bay

Candidates should remember to carefully read all the terms and conditions while applying. Any mistakes in the application form will result in it being rejected, so it's important to be thorough and mindful during the process.

 UP BEd 2025 Registration: How to apply online 

Step 1: Candidates applying online for the UP BEd entrance exam must visit the official website of Bundelkhand University, bujhansi.ac.in. 
Step 2: Click on the UP BEd JEE 2025 registration link available on the home page. 
Step 3: Complete the registration and login to the account.
Step 4: Fill the application form and pay the fees. 
Step 5: Click on submit and download the pdf. Keep a hard copy of it for future use.

Also read: Top 7 Indian universities offering BTech in Artificial Intelligence

A short notification regarding the UP BEd entrance exam has been released, providing information about the registration dates. A detailed notification is expected to be issued by the university soon, which will include the exam date, fee structure, pattern, marking scheme, result date, and counselling details. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the website for further updates.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IIT JAM 2025 Provisional Answer Key will be released today, check easy steps to download iwh

IIT JAM 2025 Provisional Answer Key will be released today, check easy steps to download

CMAT Result 2025: Common Management Admission Test result announced, check at Exams.nta.ac.in iwh

CMAT Result 2025: Common Management Admission Test result announced, check at exams.nta.ac.in

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Master your preparation by keeping phones and social media at bay iwh

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Master your preparation by keeping phones and social media at bay

RPSC Librarian Recruitment Exam admit card will be out today, check steps to download iwh

RPSC Librarian Recruitment Exam admit card will be out today, check steps to download

CISCE ISC Exam: 12th board exams begin today; important guidelines for students iwh

CISCE ISC Exam: 12th board exams begin today; important guidelines for students

Recent Stories

Top 5 Reasons to Take a Personal Loan & How to Make the Most of It

Top 5 Reasons to Take a Personal Loan & How to Make the Most of It

BREAKING: Ranveer Allahbadia moves Supreme Court against multiple FIRs against him in India's Got Latent case shk

BREAKING: Ranveer Allahbadia moves Supreme Court against multiple FIRs against him in India's Got Latent case

Laila Twitter REVIEW: Here's how fans react to Vishvak Sen's film; Check HERE ATG

'Laila' Twitter REVIEW: Here's how fans react to Vishvak Sen's film; Check HERE

SHOCKING Mukesh Ambani offers THESE products for just Rs 11 gcw

SHOCKING! Mukesh Ambani offers THESE products for just Rs 11

Vijay Deverakonda's sweet nickname for Rashmika Mandanna goes viral- Here's what he calls her NTI

Vijay Deverakonda's sweet nickname for Rashmika Mandanna goes viral– Here's what he calls her

Recent Videos

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Video Icon
Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Video Icon