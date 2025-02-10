SBI Clerk Admit Card: Check direct link and easy steps to download, admit card will be made available today

SBI Clerk admit cards will beavailable for download from February 10, 2025, on sbi.co.in. The Preliminary Examination is scheduled for February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. Candidates must bring their admit card and a valid ID to the exam center.

SBI Clerk Admit cards of candidates applying for SBI Junior Associate (Clerk) posts will be made available for download today i.e. February 10, 2025. Admit cards will be issued online on SBI's official website sbi.co.in. As soon as the admit card is issued, applicants can download it by entering login credentials. Please note that the admit cards will not be sent personally to any candidate.

SBI Clerk Exams dates

The Clerk Preliminary Examination is proposed to be conducted by the State Bank of India (SBI) on February 22, 27, 28 and March 1, 2025. The examination will be conducted at the designated examination centres across the country.

Also read: AIBE 19 Result 2024: Know where and how you can check the All India Bar Examination result

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Steps to download your admit card

• To download SBI Clerk Admit Card, visit the official website sbi.co.in.

• On the home page of the website, go to Career and click on the Admit Card link related to the recruitment.

• After this, enter the registration number and date of birth.

• Now your admit card will be displayed on the screen from where you can download it and take a printout of it.

Also read: UPSC CSE 2025: Application date extended for UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination, apply till this date

Candidates should keep in mind that whenever they go to the examination center, they should carry a copy of the admit card along with an original identity card (Aadhar card/ PAN card/ Passport/ Driving license/ Voter ID card) so that your verification can be done. Without the admit card and identity card, you will not be given entry to the examination centre.

Latest Videos