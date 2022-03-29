'Invalid': UGC warns students not to take admission in Annamalai University’s distance courses

The notification further said that no higher educational institution shall provide any open or distant learning courses without first obtaining authorisation from the UGC. The distance courses of Annamalai University were recognised through the academic year 2014-15, however no further recognition has been granted to the institution.

The University Grants Commission has urged students not to enrol in Annamalai University's distant courses since they are not approved by the commission. According to the most recent warning from UGC, the institution has been operating Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes that are "in severe violation of all restrictions given out under UGC" laws and regulations.

According to a March 25 UGC notification, "ODL programmes offered by Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu without prior sanction of UGC are illegitimate, and the university is totally accountable for the negative repercussions of the students, if any, deriving from the same."

"No Higher Educational Institution shall provide any Open and Distance Learning Programmes and/or Online Programmes and admit learners thereto unless it has been given accreditation by the Commission," the notification continued.

The notification further said that no higher educational institution shall provide any open or distant learning courses without first obtaining authorisation from the UGC. The UGC further urged students not to enrol in any varsity programme using the ODL route. "Take enrollment in such programmes may jeopardise the students' careers due to the lack of UGC recognition of the programmes," it stated.

The distance courses of Annamalai University were recognised through the academic year 2014-15, however no further recognition has been granted to the institution. According to Annamalai University's website, it provides more than 200 programmes through its ODL, and the courses are accredited by the Distance Education Council of New Delhi.

Earlier, on Friday, the University Grants Commission advised Indian students interested in pursuing higher education in China to exercise "necessary caution," adding that the higher education authorities does not recognise "degree programmes done entirely in online form without prior permission."

