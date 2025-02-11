RPSC RAS Prelims Result: Big news related to RPSC RAS Prelims Result, know when it will be declared

RPSC RAS Prelims 2024 result expected soon. Check exam details, steps to download results, and important updates on the official portal. Stay informed about the RAS Main Exam.

RPSC RAS Prelims Result: Big news related to RPSC RAS Prelims Result, know when it will be declared
Updated: Feb 11, 2025, 11:10 AM IST

RPSC RAS Prelims: Important information for candidates who appeared in the RPSC RAS Prelims: The results are expected to be released soon. While no official statement has been issued by RPSC yet, media reports suggest that the result may be announced in March. Candidates are advised to regularly check the portal for the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding the result date.

RPSC RAS Prelims details

Rajasthan Public Service Commission had conducted the State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2024 on February 2. The exam was conducted from 12 noon to 3 pm. After the successful conduct of the examination, the provisional answer key was released on February 3, 2025. Candidates were given a chance to raise objections till February 5, 2025. After the results are released, the candidates can check the result by following the easy steps given below.

RPSC RAS Prelims Result: Follow these easy steps to check the results

Step 1: To check the RPSC RAS Prelims Result, visit the official website https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/news. 
Step 2: Click on the RAS Result link available on the homepage. 
Step 3: Enter the details asked here. 
Step 4: Check the result displayed on the screen. 

Strict arrangements were made by the administration to prevent any malpractice during the RAS prelims exam. As part of these measures, all cyber cafes within a 100-meter radius were closed. Candidates were required to adhere to a prescribed dress code in order to appear for the exam. 

Those who successfully clear the prelims will be eligible to appear for the main exam. For further information regarding the RAS Main Exam, candidates should regularly visit the portal.

