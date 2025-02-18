Career guide: How to become a dermatologist in India after 12th

Career
Follow this simple guide to learn about the qualifications and experience needed to become a dermatologist in India.
To become a dermatologist, you must study Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in class 12th.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the entrance exam for admission to medical colleges in India. Start preparing for it while in class 12th.
Crack NEET exam with a good score. This is essential for gaining admission to medical colleges offering MBBS courses.
After clearing NEET, enrol in an MBBS programme, which typically takes 5.5 years to complete, including a 1-year internship.
After finishing the MBBS course, you will need to complete a mandatory 1-year internship at a hospital or clinic.
To specialise in dermatology, you must complete a post-graduate degree in Dermatology, such as MD or MS in Dermatology. This typically takes 3 years.
After completing your MD/MS in Dermatology, you can start practising as a dermatologist in hospitals, clinics, or even set up your own practice.
