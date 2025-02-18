Career

Career guide: How to become a dermatologist in India after 12th

Want to be a doctor?

Follow this simple guide to learn about the qualifications and experience needed to become a dermatologist in India. 
 

Science in Class 12th

To become a dermatologist, you must study Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in class 12th.
 

Prepare for NEET Exam

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the entrance exam for admission to medical colleges in India. Start preparing for it while in class 12th.
 

Clear NEET Exam

Crack NEET exam with a good score. This is essential for gaining admission to medical colleges offering MBBS courses.
 

Pursue MBBS Degree

After clearing NEET, enrol in an MBBS programme, which typically takes 5.5 years to complete, including a 1-year internship.
 

Complete Internship

After finishing the MBBS course, you will need to complete a mandatory 1-year internship at a hospital or clinic.
 

Pursue Post-Graduation (MD or MS)

To specialise in dermatology, you must complete a post-graduate degree in Dermatology, such as MD or MS in Dermatology. This typically takes 3 years.
 

Start Practising

After completing your MD/MS in Dermatology, you can start practising as a dermatologist in hospitals, clinics, or even set up your own practice.

