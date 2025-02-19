Career guide: How to become a civil servant in India after 12th

Career
Follow this guide to learn about the qualifications to become a civil servant in India.
Complete class 12th with any stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts). However, subjects like Political Science, History, and Geography can be helpful.
After class 12th, pursue a Bachelor's degree in any discipline. A degree in subjects like Political Science, History, or Public Administration can be beneficial.
UPSC conducts the CSE exams, which is the main route to becoming a civil servant in India. Start preparing for the exam during your graduation.
UPSC Civil Services Exam has three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Understand the syllabus and exam pattern to create a preparation strategy.
After clearing the Prelims, appear for the Mains exam. You must score well in both the written exams and the interview.
If you clear the Mains exam, you will be called for the UPSC Interview. This is the final stage where your personality, knowledge, and communication skills are assessed.
Once you clear all three stages, you will be selected for a position in the IAS, IPS, IFS, or other civil services, depending on your rank and preferences.
