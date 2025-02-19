Career

Career guide: How to become a civil servant in India after 12th

Image credits: social media

A career as a civil servant can be fulfilling.

Follow this guide to learn about the qualifications to become a civil servant in India.
 

Image credits: social media

Class 12th stream

Complete class 12th with any stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts). However, subjects like Political Science, History, and Geography can be helpful.
 

Image credits: Getty

Bachelor's degree

After class 12th, pursue a Bachelor's degree in any discipline. A degree in subjects like Political Science, History, or Public Administration can be beneficial.
 

Image credits: Getty

Prepare for UPSC exam

UPSC conducts the CSE exams, which is the main route to becoming a civil servant in India. Start preparing for the exam during your graduation.
 

Image credits: Getty

Understand the exam pattern

UPSC Civil Services Exam has three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Understand the syllabus and exam pattern to create a preparation strategy.
 

Image credits: Getty

Clear UPSC Mains Exam

After clearing the Prelims, appear for the Mains exam. You must score well in both the written exams and the interview.
 

Image credits: Getty

UPSC Interview

If you clear the Mains exam, you will be called for the UPSC Interview. This is the final stage where your personality, knowledge, and communication skills are assessed.
 

Image credits: Getty

Civil services

Once you clear all three stages, you will be selected for a position in the IAS, IPS, IFS, or other civil services, depending on your rank and preferences.

Image credits: Getty

