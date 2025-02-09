UGC NET Result 2024: Here’s the easy way to check UGC NET December result, announcement expected soon

UGC NET December 2024 result is expected soon. Candidates can check their results on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in by following a few simple steps after the official release.

UGC NET Result 2024 Heres the easy way to check UGC NET December result announcement expected soon iwh
UGC NET December result is expected to be announced soon. After the results are released, candidates can check them from the official website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/. Also, if the candidates want, they can also check the exam result by using the easy method given below. The exam was conducted in January. 

UGC NET December Result 2024: Follow these easy steps to check UGC NET December result 

Step 1: To check UGC NET December Result 2024, candidates have to visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in
Step 2: After this, click on the UGC NET December 2024 Result/Scorecard Download link.
Step 3: Now, enter the required login credentials. After submitting the details, the result will be displayed on your screen. Now check it and then take a printout and keep it for future reference.

UGC NET December exam conducted on 

The National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2024 examination of the University Grants Commission (UGC) was conducted by the National Testing Agency from 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21 and 27 January. The provisional answer key was released on January 31, 2025. Candidates were given a chance to raise objections till February 3, 2025. Meanwhile, the candidates are waiting for the results, which can be released soon. Along with the result, the final answer key will also be released by NTA. This will also be made available on the official website. To get more information related to the exam, applicants should visit the portal. 

UGC NET Previous Results

In previous years, UGC NET result was announced on these dates.

UGC NET June 2024 exam was conducted from August 21 to September 5. The answer key for the exam was released on September 7. Whereas, the results were released on October 17, 2024.

For the December 2023 session, the exam was conducted from December 6 to 19, while the provisional answer key was released on January 3, 2024. The results were declared on January 19, 2024.

The exam for UGC NET June 2023 session was held between June 13 to 17. The answer key was released on July 06, 2023. The results were declared on July 25, 2023.

