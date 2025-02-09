RPSC RAS Prelims Result: Big news related to RPSC RAS Prelims Result, read when it will be declared

RPSC RAS Prelims 2025 results are expected to be released soon, possibly in March. Candidates can check the official website for updates and follow the provided steps to access their results when available.

RPSC RAS Prelims: Candidates appearing for the exam should note this important information. The results of the examination may be announced soon. No official statement has been issued by RPSC in this regard, but according to media reports, the result can be released in the month of March. To check the accurate date, candidates should keep visiting the portal so that they can know about the date of result.

State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2024 was organized by Rajasthan Public Service Commission on February 2. The exam was conducted from 12 noon to 3 pm. Following the successful completion of the examination, the provisional answer key was released on February 3, 2025. Candidates were given a chance to lodge objections till February 05, 2025.

Meanwhile, candidates are now awaiting the result, which is expected to be released soon. After the release of the results, candidates can check the results by following the easy steps given below.

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2025: Follow these easy steps to check the results

Step 1: To check RPSC RAS Prelims Result, please visit the official website https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/news.

Step 2: Click on the RAS Result link available on the homepage. Enter the details asked here.

Step 3: After this the result will be displayed on your screen. Now if you want, you can take a printout of it and keep it for future.

Also read: How to use Pomodoro technique for better focus on studies

RPSC RAS Prelims: Stringent arrangements

Strict arrangements were made by the administration to prevent rigging in the RAS Prelims examination. Under this, all cyber cafes within a radius of 100 meters were closed. Candidates were allowed to appear for the exam while adhering to the prescribed dress code.

Candidates who succeed in the prelims examination will be required to appear for the main examination. For more details regarding the RAS Main Exam, candidates should regularly visit the portal.

Also read: SSC GD Constable Question Paper 2025: All you need to know

Latest Videos