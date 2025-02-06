Career

SSC GD Constable Question Paper 2025: All you need to know

SSC GD Exam

SSC GD 2025 Exams started on February 4 and will conclude on February 25. 

39,481 vacancies

This recruitment drive aims to fill 39,481 vacancies for roles such as Constable (GD) in the CAPFs and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the NCB. 
 

Exam pattern

Let's find out about the exam pattern, cut-off marks, and other essential information about the exam. 

The question paper is divided into four sections:

Part A – General Intelligence and Reasoning  (20 ques) Easy to Moderate
Part B – General Knowledge and General Awareness (20 ques) Moderate

 

Part C and D

Part C – Elementary Mathematics (20 ques) Moderate
Part D – English/Hindi (20 ques) Easy to Moderate

Expected cut off

UR- 145-155
SC- 130-140
ST- 120-130
EWS- 138-148
OBS- 135-145
ESM- 60-70
 

Exam is being conducted in

English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
 

Is there a negative marking?

The exam includes 80 objective questions, each carrying 2 marks. There's a penalty of a 0.25 mark for incorrect answers. For more details, visit the official website.
 

SSC GD Exam Timings

Shift 1: 9 am to 10 am
Shift 2: 11.45 am to 12.45 pm
Shift 3: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm 
Shift 4: 5.15 pm to 6.15 pm

