SSC GD Constable Question Paper 2025: All you need to know

Career
SSC GD 2025 Exams started on February 4 and will conclude on February 25.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 39,481 vacancies for roles such as Constable (GD) in the CAPFs and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the NCB.
Let's find out about the exam pattern, cut-off marks, and other essential information about the exam.
Part A – General Intelligence and Reasoning (20 ques) Easy to Moderate
Part B – General Knowledge and General Awareness (20 ques) Moderate
Part C – Elementary Mathematics (20 ques) Moderate
Part D – English/Hindi (20 ques) Easy to Moderate
UR- 145-155
SC- 130-140
ST- 120-130
EWS- 138-148
OBS- 135-145
ESM- 60-70
English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
The exam includes 80 objective questions, each carrying 2 marks. There's a penalty of a 0.25 mark for incorrect answers. For more details, visit the official website.
Shift 1: 9 am to 10 am
Shift 2: 11.45 am to 12.45 pm
Shift 3: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm
Shift 4: 5.15 pm to 6.15 pm
Harshita Kejriwal: Know Arvind Kejriwal's daughter's IIT JEE Rank
UPSC Success Story: IAS Tina Dabi's 12th Board Marks & UPSC Journey
CBSE Boards: How to write answers like a topper and score above 90%
6 books every aspiring leader should read in 2025