What are Ivy League Colleges? Are they the right career choice?

Career
Learn about Ivy League Colleges here to understand if they are the right choice for your career.
The Ivy League is a group of eight renowned private colleges in the US.
These include some of the best universities like Harvard University, Yale University, Princeton, University of Pennsylvania, Columbia and more.
Ivy League colleges are known for offering world-class education, with expert faculty. Graduating from these colleges adds immense value to your education.
One of the major benefits of attending an Ivy League college is the strong alumni network. You'll connect with successful professionals and leaders.
Degrees from Ivy League colleges carry a lot of weight globally. These institutions have a reputation for producing top-tier graduates.
From career counselling to internships and global exposure, Ivy League colleges offer an abundance of resources that can help you gain a competitive edge in the job market.
A master’s degree, an MBA, or a PhD from these colleges will surely open a world of opportunities for you.
If you aim for a high-impact career in fields like business, law, medicine, or technology, attending an Ivy League college can be a great decision.
Career guide: How to become a Chartered Accountant in India after 12th
Career guide: 7 engineering colleges in India apart from IITs and NITs
7 best engineering colleges in India other than IITs and NITs
Career guide: How to become a metro driver in DMRC